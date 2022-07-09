Oprah Winfrey To Kick Off Project Angel Food’s Third Annual ‘Lead With Love’ Telethon

Click here to read the full article.



Oprah Winfrey has been selected to usher in Project Angel Food’s Lead With Love 3 telethon. Kicking off the annual event, the media mogul will deliver the opening statement of the telethon as Project Angel Food’s event, presented by City National Bank, airs live on KTLA on Saturday (July 23).

Speaking of choosing Oprah as the figure to usher in the July telethon, Executive Producer and Head of Communications and Talent Relations for Project Angel Food Brad Bessey expressed that Oprah’s empathy was a must-have for the event’s tone. “Oprah delivers a powerful opening to our show, encouraging us all to rise to the challenge of our current moment through compassion and empathy that has a lasting impact on our community,” Bessey stated.

Project Angel Food CEO Richard Ayoub spoke about this year’s star-studded affair, but urged people to not “lose sight of their goal.”

“While this year’s show will be a jam-packed, entertaining, two hours of celebrity, music, comedy and heartwarming profiles of our clients and our work, we can’t lose sight of our goal — to raise $1 million in just one night,” Ayoub expressed. “Because of increasing demand and skyrocketing fuel and food costs, it costs us $1 million more to serve L.A.’s critically ill this year than it did last year. We are trusting the sponsorships and donations made by viewers during Lead With Love 3 to bridge that gap.”

The event will be hosted by Eric McCormack and TV personality Jessica Holmes while also boasting an array of celebrities who will make special appearances. Figures including Nicole Sullivan, Paula Abdul, Fran Drescher , Gloria Estefan, Beth Hall, Sean Hayes, Karamo Brown, Rachel Lindsay, Lori Loughlin, Ross Mathews, Pauley Perrette, Josh Groban, Sharon Stone , Whoopi Goldberg, Bryce Dallas Howard , Eugene Levy, Melissa Peterman, Danny Pino, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Holland Taylor, Jaclyn Smith, and Cheryl Ladd are set to appear at Project Angel Food’s annual telethon.

Lead With Love made its debut in 2020 and has since amassed $2M for Project Angel Food’s mission to feed those in need, such as sick men, women, and kids in LA County. Project Angel Food delivers more than 1.2 million healthy meals each year.