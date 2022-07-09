ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockport, IN

Rockport Girl Wins Indiana Doodle for Google Contest, Will Compete Nationally

By Dave Spencer
 4 days ago
I have to thank Google for educating me with its home page doodles. More often than not, it's someone I've never heard of, leading me to do a little research. You learn something new every day, and the planet's top website helps that along. If I was a kid...

Inside Indiana Business

Southern Indiana couple taking Mom Water nationwide

A vacation in the Dominican Republic forever changed the lives of a husband and wife from the Dubois County town of Ferdinand. Jill and Bryce Morrison left their lifelong careers in healthcare to bring Jill’s new favorite drink to life with the creation of Mom Water in late 2019. The fruit-infused vodka water is now sold in a dozen states as well as in Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis, and the company continues to grow.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Hadi Shrine’s winning half-pot ticket

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The winning ticket has been drawn for the Hadi Shrine Half-Pot. The winning ticket was drawn at 10 a.m. on July 11 in the lobby of the Hadi Shrine Temple at 6 Walnut Street in Downtown Evansville.  The winning ticket was A-603257, and the winner will get $108,075. The pot total […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
Local
Indiana Basketball
Local
Indiana Government
City
Rockport, IN
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Kentucky State
103GBF

The Story of the Unknown Grave of Kentucky’s Dancing Ghost

In Kentucky sits the unknown grave of a woman who has been called the "dancing ghost." We all know the Disney version of Cinderella, a beautiful woman shows up at the ball and no one knows her real identity, she dances with the prince only to run off at midnight before her carriage turns back into a pumpkin. She leaves a shoe behind, and that's the prince's only clue as to her true identity. This story is kind of like that, just without the royalty and instead of leaving a shoe behind, the beautiful unknown woman just, well, died.
KENTUCKY STATE
My 1053 WJLT

How Many Drive-In Theaters are Still Operational in Indiana?

It seems like drive-in movie theaters are a thing of the past now, and that's sad. However, there are still several still fully operational in Indiana. One of my favorite places to go in the summer is the drive-in movie theater. Something about seeing movies at night underneath the stars just speaks to me. Here in the Evansville area, we are most familiar with the Holiday Drive-In located in Reo, Indiana. However, back in the day, we had several drive-in movie theaters all throughout the area.
103GBF

Boonville Organization Giving Away School Supplies to Warrick County Students

If you need a little assistance this year with getting school supplies for your kids, and you live in Warrick County, one Boonville organization wants to help. Summer break is nearing its end. It feels like just yesterday, the kiddos were getting out of school and eager to take advantage of summer. In about a month's time, kids will be returning to school. That means now is the time when parents are planning out their back-to-school shopping lists. Clothes, shoes, and school supplies don't come cheap, especially for those who have multiple children. Some families cannot afford all of the required school supplies, and that puts them in a bit of a bind. However, you could have some assistance from a Boonville organization that wants to give you school supplies.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Rise in COVID cases pushing people to mask up in public spaces

On July 9, the CDC released an updated COVID-19 data tracker showing the COVID-19 community levels in every county across the country. According to the map, Vanderburgh County, Gibson County, Warrick County and Knox County are at high risk of spreading the virus. The news, concerning for community members like...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Internet
Country
Puerto Rico
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
14news.com

Major announcement planned at Accuride in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Economic Officials say there is a major announcement planned Thursday. It’s scheduled for 10 a.m. at Accuride on Adams Lane. The announcement notification includes the Team Kentucky logo. Accuride’s website shows they were established in 1974. It shows it’s an automated facility that manufactures...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

New website launched for I-69 Ohio River Crossing

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - With progress continuing on both sides of the river, the I-69 Ohio River Crossing (I-69 ORX) is launching a new project website. It includes new maps, photos and updated project information. The updated website can be found at the same location, I69OhioRiverCrossing.com. Visitors to the new...
HENDERSON, KY
Alina Andras

3 beautiful but underrated places in Indiana

Have you ever been to Indiana? If you have never visited this beautiful state, then you are definitely missing out on some breathtaking scenery. It may not be as popular as other states, but it absolutely has some gorgeous places that wait for people to discover them.
INDIANA STATE
WBKR

WATCH: Creepy Figure Captured on a Kentucky Security Cam [VIDEO]

I'm a harsh critic of horror movies. I love them; don't get me wrong. But I think so few of them are even scary anymore. So I will take a good, honest jolt when I'm watching one. Show me something that makes my skin crawl, gives me that funny feeling between my shoulder blades, or just plain makes me jump, and I'll be happy.
KENTUCKY STATE
103GBF

Three-Legged Doe Makes Kentucky Backyard Her Home – Watch Video

As a child, I remember my dad going deer hunting every weekend of deer season. It wasn't until a fawn walked into our yard that he rethought the thrill of the hunt. Once the fawn started coming around more, Dad got a block of salt to put in the yard. The young deer become so used to us that it would let us pet her. It was like were touching a magical creature and I could see her changing what my dad thought about hunting.
KENTUCKY STATE
103GBF

Stranger’s Generous Gift Gives Hope To The Posey County Community After Family’s Tragedy

Mr. Rogers had a specific gift for giving us iconic quotes that remind us to be kind and share what we have with others. "All of us, at some time or other, need help. Whether we're giving or receiving help, each one of us has something valuable to bring to this world. That's one of the things that connects us as neighbors—in our own way, each one of us is a giver and a receiver."
POSEY COUNTY, IN
