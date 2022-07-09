ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

HNL runway closure may cause noise over Ewa plain

By Julissa Briseno
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48X1wx_0gZfLR3700
Hawaiian Airlines A330 seen on the Reef Runway at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. January 2015. Courtesy Hawaiian Airlines/Alex Viernes.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation announced that runways 4R and 4L at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport will be closed for repairs.

The closure will begin Friday, July 8 at 7 p.m. until Saturday at 5 a.m.

Incoming planes will be rerouted to 8L.

HDOT reminds residents that there will be an increased level of noise over the Ewa plain.

