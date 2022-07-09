ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seymour, TX

Seymour celebrates 126 years of Old Settlers Reunion and Rodeo

By Andrea Aguilar
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sQntn_0gZfLK7G00

SEYMOUR (KFDX/KJTL) — The Seymour Rodeo is an event that has been around for more than a century.

Jocelyn Reaves says it’s the commitment from the community and people from out of town that have kept it going.

“It’s been going around for 126 years and so it’s really popular within our community, and we have a lot of community members that enjoy doing it every year even though it’s really hot. It’s something everybody looks forward to every year,” Rodeo Association Secretary Jocelyn Reaves said.

It was in 1896 when Seymour had its first rodeo at a football field, but years later, rodeo officials decided it was best to get new grounds.

CRIME NEWS: ‘Forever Horse’ thief sentenced to jail

“They bought these grounds here that we are standing on today and it took several fish fries and fundraisers and they got it completed in 1984 and had their first rodeo here,” Seymour Rodeo President Shed Sturgeon said.

At the event, people can enjoy many outdoor activities and live music by Texas Country artists.

West Huggins, who has been a rodeo announcer for 25 years, says this is a big reunion for everyone in the area.

“This rodeo has all-year regular rodeo events that includes the buck n’ horses, the rope, and the barrel racing, especially the bull riding, and we also have a few extra events that are here locally like our mud and busting, double mugging, and some junior barrels rodeo. Here in Seymour, it’s pretty important because this is one of the, if not, the longest continuing rodeo in the state of Texas,” Huggins said.

For many years traditions have been made especially for cowboys who have grown up to be experts at working with horses.

“There might be five generations of cowboys starting from all the way down through it, cowboys that work with each other that they help with other people. Cowboys, young kids you know they help mentor them along with their own parents,” Seymour Rodeo Vice President Jeff Anderle said.

Saturday, July 9, is the last day of the event.

Click here for information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Texoma's Homepage

Get inspired at the 70th Annual Parade of Homes

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On Friday, the North Texas Home Builders Association launched the 70th Annual Parade of Homes to showcase their latest styles to the public and raise money for local charities. The Parade of Homes is an event which offers an opportunity for homebuilders to showcase some of their work to the local […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Seymour, TX
Seymour, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Texoma's Homepage

Rising temps drive pesky pests into your home

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With temps well into the hundreds and expected to remain hot throughout the week, we aren’t the only ones trying to find shelter from that blazing hot sun. Critters like mice, spiders, and snakes, are looking for ways to cool down, making your house an easy destination for these guys. President […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Live-action fan film to be shot in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Andrew List says Superman has always been his favorite character, but not because he was strong and has powers. His unique tale of “Superman: Solar” was inspired by “All-Star Superman” and “Superman Grounded,” but in high-quality live-action. “My version of Superman is, we’re really going to show that human side with […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Horse#Old Settlers Reunion#Rodeo Association#Shed Sturgeon#Texas Country
newschannel6now.com

Porter Hulme continues to make progress in recovery

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 has an update on Porter Hulme, the 10-year-old Texoma boy who was involved in a wreck in May that left him trapped under a one-ton truck. There were concerns about him being able to walk on his own, but his dad posted...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Rain chances could return Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 104 with mostly sunny skies. Wednesday, we will have a high of 103 with sunny skies. We will also have a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday along a frontal boundary. Thursday, we will...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Man Who Escaped State Hospital Captured After 2-Week Manhunt

The man who escaped a North Texas state hospital and prompted a 2-week manhunt has been captured, police say. Alexander Ervin, 29, was taken into custody shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday by Austin police, said police in Vernon, near Wichita Falls. Ervin had been committed to the North Texas State...
TEXAS STATE
Texoma's Homepage

Vernon state hospital escapee arrested

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — A two week manhunt for a North Texas State Hospital patient has come to an end. In a Facebook post, the Vernon Police Department has confirmed 29-year-old Alexander Ervin was arrested by Austin police around 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening. Ervin was committed to the state hospital after being found not guilty by […]
VERNON, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy