Second suspect in robbery of man in a wheelchair pleads guilty

A man was arrested overnight Monday, July 11 after the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department responded to a complaint of an impaired driver. Marshall County police say a call came in about 1 a.m. ET about a possible impaired driver driving southbound on U.S. 31 from the north County Line. An officer was able to locate the gray SUV and conducted a traffic stop. The driver, Sergio Garcia Tulio, was reportedly found to be under the influence of alcohol. A certified test later showed that Tulio was to be more than two times the legal limit of alcohol, according to the report.

MARSHALL COUNTY, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO