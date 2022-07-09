ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, IN

Second suspect in robbery of man in a wheelchair pleads guilty

By Will Conybeare
abc57.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELKHART, Ind. -- The second suspect in a June 2020 robbery of a man in...

abc57.com

abc57.com

Man charged in death of 18-month-old

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. -- A man has been charged with open murder and child abuse in the death of an 18-month-old who died as a result of blunt force trauma, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. On April 23, 2021, Hartford Police were dispatched to Watervliet Hospital...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Driver leads police on pursuit through Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- A driver was arrested after leading Mishawaka Police on a pursuit after failing to stop for an officer attempting to conduct a traffic stop, according to court records. On Monday, a Mishawaka Police officer spotted a Chevrolet Monte Carlo with a paper license plate in the area...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Sturgis man arrested following chase in St. Joseph County

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. – A Sturgis man was arrested after allegedly leading deputies on a chase on Monday, the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office announced. Prior to the chase, deputies tried to stop a vehicle on Burr Oak Road, near Clinton Street, for multiple vehicle violations. Instead,...
STURGIS, MI
Elkhart, IN
Indiana Crime & Safety
Elkhart, IN
abc57.com

Woman accused of driving intoxicated with child in vehicle

ELKHART, Ind. – A woman was arrested after she was found driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle, the Elkhart Police Department reported. At 12:03 a.m. on Friday, an officer on patrol was driving south in the 800 block of Benham Avenue when he saw a silver Chevy Equinox drive north through the intersection with Dr. King Drive with no headlights or taillights on.
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Juvenile detained following burglary in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – A juvenile was detained following a burglary at a business on Saturday, the South Bend Police Department reported. On Saturday afternoon, officers responded to a burglary alarm at a business in the 300 block of S. Lafayette Boulevard. At the scene, officers found a broken...
SOUTH BEND, IN
#Robbery#Homeless Shelter#Methamphetamine#Violent Crime
abc57.com

Two shootings at two locations likely related

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office says two shootings at two separate locations, just hours apart, are likely related. Deputies were called to the 51000 block of Downey Street at 11:17 p.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting. Steven Nobles, 34, reported someone came to his home...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
max983.net

Driver Arrested Following Impaired Driving Complaint

A man was arrested overnight Monday, July 11 after the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department responded to a complaint of an impaired driver. Marshall County police say a call came in about 1 a.m. ET about a possible impaired driver driving southbound on U.S. 31 from the north County Line. An officer was able to locate the gray SUV and conducted a traffic stop. The driver, Sergio Garcia Tulio, was reportedly found to be under the influence of alcohol. A certified test later showed that Tulio was to be more than two times the legal limit of alcohol, according to the report.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Car crashes into house in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. -- The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after a gold Cadillac crashed into a house. According to reports, dispatch received a call around 4 p.m. about an accident in the 1200 block of Fulton Street. Upon arriving, authorities found the Cadillac lost control, hit a fire hydrant and...
ELKHART, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

One dead in LaGrange Co. motorcycle crash

TOPEKA, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Two Shipshewana 18-year-olds were involved in a crash Monday afternoon, with one of them dying at the scene. Officers with the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department were called to 9455 W 700 S, in Topeka, just before 2:30 p.m., the department says. Investigators...
TOPEKA, IN
abc57.com

Man dies following head-on crash on C.R. 26

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. – A man has died following a crash along C.R. 26 Tuesday afternoon, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office announced. Deputies were called to the area of C.R. 26 and C.R. 7 at 2:07 p.m. for the two-vehicle crash. According to the investigation, a 2019 Ford...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WOOD TV8

Deputies search for missing teen last seen near Three Rivers

NOTTAWA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in St. Joseph County are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenage girl. The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office said Isbella Kendall, 16, was last seen in Nottawa Township, east of Three Rivers. She is described as being around 5-foot-3 and 100 pounds.

