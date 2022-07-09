WY WFO CHEYENNE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

HELENA, Mont. - Officials in the state of Montana are boosting the start of the Montana 988 Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline. “As we all know, Montana faces a tragic epidemic of suicide, devastating far too many families and communities,” Gov. Greg Gianforte said in a release from his office. “Thanks to heroic Montanans answering the call to serve others in crisis, this new 988 Lifeline number will help save lives. To any Montanan who might be struggling, know that you are not alone, and you can find folks ready to help by dialing 988.”

