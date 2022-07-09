ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

WY WFO CHEYENNE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

KULR8
 3 days ago

————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Goshen. and east central Platte Counties through 830 PM MDT... At 745 PM MDT, Doppler radar was...

KULR8

MT WFO GLASGOW Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

————— SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING. ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR MCCONE COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The storms which prompted the warning have weakened. Therefore, the. warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 400 AM MDT for. northeastern Montana. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS...
GLASGOW, MT
KULR8

MT WFO GREAT FALLS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Pondera,. Liberty, southeastern Toole, east central Teton, western Hill and. northwestern Chouteau Counties through 600 PM MDT... At 513 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along. a line extending from 30 miles northwest...
GREAT FALLS, MT
KULR8

MT WFO MISSOULA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

————— SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING. ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN LAKE AND SOUTH. CENTRAL FLATHEAD COUNTIES IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM...
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

Montana officials starting up 988 suicide and mental health crisis call centers in the state

HELENA, Mont. - Officials in the state of Montana are boosting the start of the Montana 988 Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline. “As we all know, Montana faces a tragic epidemic of suicide, devastating far too many families and communities,” Gov. Greg Gianforte said in a release from his office. “Thanks to heroic Montanans answering the call to serve others in crisis, this new 988 Lifeline number will help save lives. To any Montanan who might be struggling, know that you are not alone, and you can find folks ready to help by dialing 988.”
MONTANA STATE
Cheyenne, WY
Wheatland, WY

