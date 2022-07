INDIANAPOLIS — It's been five days since Kyle Moorman and his three children disappeared. As the days pass, the family's emotional plea for help grows stronger. On Monday, the family gathered on the east side of Indianapolis to conduct another search for the 27-year-old and his three young children, 5-year-old Kyle Moorman II, 2-year-old Kyannah Holland and 1-year-old Kyran Holland.

