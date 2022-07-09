ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galena, KS

Good Samaritan in Galena, Kan. gets purse stolen, identity then used

By Shannon Becker
 4 days ago
Security image, Dollar General, Baxter Springs, Kan.

GALENA, Kan. — Galena Police report Friday late Friday afternoon they responded to a residence where a burglary had occurred.

Residents reported a female came to their residence around 2:45 P.M. stating her car had overheated and asked for some water. As the resident went inside to get water, the female entered the residence without permission, and stole a purse of the couch. The female left through the Galena High School parking lot towards the football field.” — Galena Kansas Police

Upon investigation the burglary victim’s information was used at the nearby Baxter Springs, Kansas Dollar General, 2920 Military.

Authorities release security images of the female they are seeking to identify regarding these crimes now in both cities.

They ask you to contact either the Galena PD, 620-783-1900 or Baxter Springs PD, 620-856-2112.

This is a breaking news story, stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we continue to follow updates.

