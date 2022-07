When it comes to the National League, few have been more dominant than the Los Angeles Dodgers and the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals have won an NL-best 11 World Series, the Dodgers have appeared in an NL-best 21 World Series. We can't forget about the Hall of Famers and future Hall of Famers for both teams: Stan Musial, Jackie Robinson, Lou Brock, Tommy Lasorda, Bob Gibson, Sandy Koufax, Tony La Russa, Vin Scully, Jack Buck, Clayton Kershaw and Albert Pujols. The list goes on and on.

