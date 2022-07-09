ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Doughboys-Axmen postponed again

By From staff reports
Kingsport Times-News
 4 days ago

KINGSPORT — For the second night in a row, rain forced the postponement of Appalachian League baseball action between the Johnson City Doughboys...

www.timesnews.net

Kingsport Times-News

Axmen one-hit Sock Puppets to complete Appy sweep

KINGSPORT — Solid pitching, strong hitting and error-free defense. Kingsport put it all together in Tuesday’s 6-2 Appalachian League baseball victory over Burlington at Hunter Wright Stadium. The Axmen completed a sweep of the two-game series between division leaders. West Division front-runner Kingsport (24-9) beat the East-leading Sock...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Upcoming Events as of July 11

The Upcoming Events list is a public service of the Times News. Email sports@timesnews.net, fax listing information to (423) 392-1385 or contact the Sports Department evenings at (423) 392-1323 or 1-800-251-0328, ext. 4323. Include sport, dates, deadlines, location and contact information. Baseball. • FUN FEST BASEBALL SKILLS CAMP, for ages...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Alaine Rae (Case) Shubert

Alaine Rae (Case) Shubert met her Savior, Jesus, her husband, Bill, her son, Jimmy, and her grandson, Jonathan, at the gates of Heaven on July 10th, 2022. Born on April 23rd, 1934, in Tempest Branch, Dickenson County, Virginia, Alaine was married to Bill Shubert on May 24, 1956, in Gate City, Va. They lived in Illinois, Japan, Colorado, Greece, and Texas, before resettling in Blountville, Tn. She was preceded in eternal life by her husband, Bill, her son, Jimmy, her grandson, Jonathan, her parents, James and Vadney Case, three brothers, three sisters and a niece. She is survived by one sister, Janet Rachel of Bristol, Tn, her daughter, Teana Weems (Reggie) and her son, Craig Shubert (Donna), all of Johnson City, Tn; two granddaughters, Stephanie Kollock (Roger) of Broken Arrow, OK and Angela Scalf (Charlie) of Johnson City, Tn., eleven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Alaine was born again on May 1, 1977, at Gunnings Baptist Church in Blountville under the preaching of J.W. Depew, where she maintained her membership. She was a lifetime homemaker, excellent cook, loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and loved very much by her family. A memorial service will be held at East Lawn Funeral Home in Kingsport this Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 2 pm with pastors Bob Ferguson, Danny Rachel, Reggie Weems officiating, and Damon Depew providing music. A graveside service will immediately follow. John Bell, Jerry Moody, Tim Rachel, Charlie Scalf, Josiah Scalf, Adam Sherwood, James Sherwood and Mark Sherwood will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Danny Owens and Charles Rachel. The family wishes to thank Dr. Keith Cook for a lifetime of service, and Ballad Hospice for its kindness. In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts be made in memory of her grandson to the Jonathan Weems Addiction Recovery Fund at Heritage Baptist Church, 1512 John Exum Parkway, Johnson City, 37604.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Watch Now: West-leading Axmen blank East-leading Sock Puppets

KINGSPORT — Game 1 goes to the Axmen. Kingsport scored five runs in the seventh inning to highlight a 7-0 Appalachian League baseball win over the Burlington Sock Puppets on Monday at Hunter Wright Stadium. Kingsport (23-9) and Burlington (25-9) lead the West and East divisions. Their two-game series...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport's Walker scores trifecta at Tennessee State Championships

BLOUNTVILLE — Kevin Walker wasn’t about to let the heavy rain stop him at Sunday’s 38th annual Toyota of Kingsport Tennessee State Championships at Muddy Creek Raceway. The 52-year-old Kingsport rider, a postal worker in Johnson City, wasn’t concentrating on hauling the mail as much as keeping his yellow No. 859 Suzuki upright on an extremely muddy track.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ralph Thomas Wright

Ralph Thomas Wright died peacefully at home on Friday, July 8, 2022 after a valiant battle with cancer. He was 92. Born on Feb. 21, 1930, he was one of 10 children of the late Charles Haskell Wright and Ruth Sheffield Wright from Damascus, VA. He was the beloved of the late Dale Burchfield Wright, father of Marty Todd Wright, friend and brother in service to many, and uncle to many nieces and nephews who will all miss his quiet laugh, rattling pots, adventurous spirit, and service to his community.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Area football teams tune up for fall with 7-on-7 tournament

BRISTOL, Va. — High school football teams from throughout the region competed Tuesday in the Battle on the Hill 7-on-7 tournament at John Battle and Sugar Hollow Park. Richlands defeated Union in the championship of the event that also included Sullivan East (which fielded A and B teams), J.I. Burton, Eastside, Lebanon, Chilhowie, Tazewell and Johnson County.
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Betty Ruth Sharp

KINGSPORT - Betty Ruth Sharp, 75, peacefully passed away on July 10, 2022 at her home in Kingsport, Tennessee. The family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, July 13 from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM at the First Baptist Church in Church Hill, Tennessee. The funeral will follow at 6:00 PM presided by Reverend Gary Gerhardt and Reverend Dustin Jessee. Music will be provided by Reverend Garry Stuart. Graveside services will occur on the following day, July 14th, at 11:00 AM at the Highland Park Cemetery Croley Addition in Williamsburg, KY.
KINGSPORT, TN
#Appalachian League
Kingsport Times-News

Wayne Greene

FALL BRANCH - Wayne Greene, 75, of Fall Branch, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center. “Daddy Wayne”, as he was affectionately called, loved playing golf and raising Black Angus cattle. He loved his family, but his favorite hobby was taking his daughter “Pearl” to La Carreta.
FALL BRANCH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Minding Your Business: The casino is learning ground for us all

There’s a lot going on in the Tri-Cities at the moment. Bristol just launched its temporary casino, and Kingsport is preparing to start its week of Fun Fest events. Below are a few bits of business and event news that will hopefully offer a little fun. • According to...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Harold D. McKinney

ROGERSVILLE - Harold D. McKinney, age 79, of Rogersville, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 10, 2022, after an extended illness. He was born in Knoxville, TN and married Ann Couch McKinney in 1965. He moved to Rogersville and became a State Farm Insurance Agent for 43 years. He made many friends and many acquaintances too numerous to mention. He played for King David and the Pyramids Band as bass guitarist, when he was in high school. Harold enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf, and metal detecting. Harold was an active member of Big Creek Baptist Church for 40 years where he served as Choir director and Deacon. He then became a member of First Baptist Church of Rogersville where he served as Deacon and sang in the choir. He attended faithfully until his health declined.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Raymond Smith

KINGSPORT – Raymond Smith, 52, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 11, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent Funeral Home.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Vextal Leon Austin

GATE CITY, VA - Vextal Leon Austin, 81, of Gate City, VA passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022, after battling a lengthy illness. Vextal was born on May 5, 1941, in Gate City, VA, to the late Elmer Lee Austin and Georgia Jones Austin. In addition to his parents,...
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Dog Days Riverfest is on the way!

Summer music festival by the river. That should be all you need to say. That should be enough of a selling point to draw big crowds of expectant music lovers - but if that’s not enough, there’s more!. On the first weekend of August (5th & 6th), a...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City native enters Class of 2026 at U.S. Naval Academy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Robert Strom Eaton Jr. a graduate of Science Hill High School was inducted into the Naval Academy Class of 2026 Thursday, June 30, and will begin six challenging weeks of basic midshipman training as part of Plebe Summer. Approximately 1,200 candidates are selected each year for...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Roy G. Ripley

KINGSPORT - Roy G. Ripley, 78, of Kingsport, passed away July 10, 2022. He was born on August 5, 1943 to the late Gerald Ripley and Irene Shelton Ripley. Roy was a graduate of Chuckey-Doak High School and attended East Tennessee State University. He was owner and President of East Tennessee Transportation until his retirement in 1999. He was a member of The Crossings Golf Club where he was a past Vice President, President and gave his help and support to the club for 27 years. Roy enjoyed many rounds of golf there with his friends.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Southwest Virginia underwater robotics team takes second in world competition

LONG BEACH, Calif. — An underwater robotics team from Southwest Virginia took second place in its class in its first world competition. A local high school team finished 11th in its class but has a goal for 2023 to get in the top five, while a North Carolina team that has won that class four straight times at the world competitions will no longer exist or compete next year.
LONG BEACH, CA
Kingsport Times-News

The casino has a lot to offer, but for me it just wasn't money

If you happened to have read a similar column to this one, you’ll be happy to hear I’ve moved up from the fictional dollars my editor gave me last year. Yes, you read that right, fictional. He gave me 200 imaginary dollars to gallivant through Bristol for a column describing to you fine people just how I would spend $200 on the Tennessee side of State Street. It was a good time — but my luck seems to have gotten even better (well, mostly).
BRISTOL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Updated: Start times set for Johnson City Schools

Below is updated information regarding Johnson City Schools' start times for the 2022-23 school year that was not included in Monday's article. The first day of school for all Johnson City Schools will be Wednesday, August 3. Both Indian Trail Middle School and Liberty Bell Middle School will begin their school days at 7:40 a.m. along with Science Hill High School. Dismissal time for the middle schools and high school will be 2:40 p.m.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

