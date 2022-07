Megan Erskine is overseeing Catherine’s Health Center’s planned expansions in Kent County three months after settling in as CEO. The nonprofit care provider plans to open a clinic in August on 36th Street in Wyoming where it already has a dental clinic. In December, the organization plans to open the Streams of Hope campus in Gaines Township that will include medical, behavioral and dental care. Both expansions were planned prior to Erskine’s spring appointment as CEO.

KENT COUNTY, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO