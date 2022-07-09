ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

Martin Library set to reopen in York County

By Jeremy Jenkins
WGAL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYORK, Pa. — After 15 months of renovations, staff members at...

www.wgal.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGAL

Lancaster County 911 dispatchers needed, job fair being held Monday

MANHEIM, Pa. — A job fair will be held Monday in Lancaster County to hire 911 dispatchers. "Every day is different. You don't come in and do the same thing day after day. You're not saving a life every day but you get to make a difference every day," said Operations Manager Ann Weller. "So, sometimes it's just being that calm voice to somebody, or friendly voice to somebody on the phone."
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Library, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
York County, PA
York County, PA
Government
WGAL

SWAT training scheduled in Elizabethtown, Lancaster County

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — UPDATE: SWAT training exercises in Elizabethtown, Lancaster County, have been postponed. Now, local fire departments and special force units will be conducting training exercises on Monday, July 18. The Elizabethtown Fire Department recently partnered with Conewago Enterprises to conduct their training at the former manufacturing plant...
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
lebtown.com

Online registration to be offered by county for concealed weapon permits

Registrations for concealed carry permits in Lebanon County are about to enter the digital age. Lebanon County Commissioners on Thursday unanimously approved a request by the county’s sheriff department to have Permitium provide online registration services to residents seeking new or renewed concealed weapon permits. Lebanon County Sheriff Jeff...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Martin Library
spectrumlocalnews.com

Middletown DRI project wrapping up, but momentum continues

After renting a building for 14 years, Juan Avalos, lifelong Middletown resident and owner of North Street’s Taco Factory, recently purchased it from its previous owner to become a permanent resident and immediately started putting his mark on it. “My mother’s cooking is phenomenal, so why not bring it...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
abc27.com

US 30 reopens after Lancaster County crash

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – All lanes have reopened on US 30 in Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, the crash was on US 30 eastbound at Exit: PA 741 – Millersville/Rohrerstown. Images from the scene showed first responders on the scene blocking traffic and directing traffic off of...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police incident reported in Chambersburg, Franklin County

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police in Chambersburg are asking the public to avoid a certain area as they deal with an active incident. People are asked to stay away from the 300 block of Lincoln Way West. The police did not release further information. Per Franklin County 911, the incident...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WGAL

Lightning strike leads to residential fire in Lancaster County

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — According to emergency dispatch, fire crews responded to a residential fire in Lancaster County on Tuesday evening. The fire incident occurred at a two-story home along the 1700 block of Glenbrook Avenue in East Hempfield Township at around 4:48 p.m. Residents in the neighborhood...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
local21news.com

York City settles for resignation of Clayton Swartz from York City P.D.

York County, PA — The City of York has settled its case against a former City Police Officer who was accused of re-enacting the murder of George Floyd. Officials say, after a thorough investigation, in July 2020, Swartz was placed on unpaid suspension with a recommendation of termination. At...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Dover solar farm project facing opposition despite amendments

DOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — The proposed solar farm project in the Dover area is facing opposition despite changes being made to the original plan. In the first week of July, Dover Township approved the construction of the new solar project; Conditions were added to the plans which requires trees to be planted to block neighbors’ view of the solar farm.
DOVER, PA
local21news.com

Harrisburg cyclists say e-bikes are the way of the future

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A responsibility that comes with redesigning infrastructure is accommodating all modes of transportation from cars, trucks, bikes and walkers. Summertime often means construction season in Pennsylvania, and the city of Harrisburg and PennDOT are working on several projects in the area. Second Street is getting a...
HARRISBURG, PA
iheart.com

Lancaster Movie Theater Cancels Showings of Mastriano Movie

>Lancaster Movie Theater Cancels Showings of Mastriano Movie. (Manheim Township, PA) -- A theater in Lancaster County has decided not to show an independent movie featuring right-wing Pennsylvania figures. The film "Return of the American Patriot" was to have premiered this Saturday at the Penn Cinema on Airport Road in Manheim Township. Lancaster Online reports it had been billed as an exploration of the populist right movement in Pennsylvania and featured State Senator Doug Mastriano, the Republican candidate for governor.
LANCASTER, PA
iheart.com

Harrisburg Deemed One of the Most Competitive Rental Markets Nationwide

> Harrisburg Deemed One of the Most Competitive Rental Markets Nationwide. (Harrisburg, PA) -- According to a study by RentCafe, Harrisburg is the second most competitive rental market in the entire country. The study says nearly 97 percent of apartments in larger complexes are occupied in the Harrisburg area. And 75 percent of those occupants are expecting to renew their leases. Miami-Dade County, Florida reportedly is the only area with a more competitive market.
HARRISBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy