Martin Library set to reopen in York County

Take a look at demographics and data over the past decade, and one thing stands out about central Pennsylvania: Cumberland County is growing and fast. It, by far, is not alone. Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties all experienced significant growth in the past decade, according to U.S. Census data. But Cumberland has stood above the rest.
What you need to know today, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. High: 89; Low: 71. Partly sunny, storms possible. What’s in a name?: After it was removed by a previous school board, the Indian mascot for Susquehanna Twp. school district was returned last night. The new logo, however, doesn’t have a picture of an American Indian anymore.
MANHEIM, Pa. — A job fair will be held Monday in Lancaster County to hire 911 dispatchers. "Every day is different. You don't come in and do the same thing day after day. You're not saving a life every day but you get to make a difference every day," said Operations Manager Ann Weller. "So, sometimes it's just being that calm voice to somebody, or friendly voice to somebody on the phone."
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Active firefighters and EMS volunteers who reside in Cumberland County can qualify for a real estate tax credit, according to the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners. Under the Real Estate Tax Credit Ordinance, volunteers could be eligible for a tax credit of up to...
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — UPDATE: SWAT training exercises in Elizabethtown, Lancaster County, have been postponed. Now, local fire departments and special force units will be conducting training exercises on Monday, July 18. The Elizabethtown Fire Department recently partnered with Conewago Enterprises to conduct their training at the former manufacturing plant...
Lisa Urso hopes to see a lot of Lebanon County residents gathering outside the city police station on Wednesday to protest a decision by three officers on July 6 to shoot and kill a stray dog that, based on video evidence, was restrained and wagging his tail at the time.
Registrations for concealed carry permits in Lebanon County are about to enter the digital age. Lebanon County Commissioners on Thursday unanimously approved a request by the county’s sheriff department to have Permitium provide online registration services to residents seeking new or renewed concealed weapon permits. Lebanon County Sheriff Jeff...
After renting a building for 14 years, Juan Avalos, lifelong Middletown resident and owner of North Street’s Taco Factory, recently purchased it from its previous owner to become a permanent resident and immediately started putting his mark on it. “My mother’s cooking is phenomenal, so why not bring it...
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – All lanes have reopened on US 30 in Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, the crash was on US 30 eastbound at Exit: PA 741 – Millersville/Rohrerstown. Images from the scene showed first responders on the scene blocking traffic and directing traffic off of...
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police in Chambersburg are asking the public to avoid a certain area as they deal with an active incident. People are asked to stay away from the 300 block of Lincoln Way West. The police did not release further information. Per Franklin County 911, the incident...
EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — According to emergency dispatch, fire crews responded to a residential fire in Lancaster County on Tuesday evening. The fire incident occurred at a two-story home along the 1700 block of Glenbrook Avenue in East Hempfield Township at around 4:48 p.m. Residents in the neighborhood...
Nighttime Closure Planned for NB I-81 Ramp to EB Route 581 in Cumberland County. Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Cumberland County are advised a nighttime closure is planned for the ramp from northbound Interstate 81 to eastbound Route 581 (Camp Hill) so a contractor can perform concrete repairs on the ramp.
York County, PA — The City of York has settled its case against a former City Police Officer who was accused of re-enacting the murder of George Floyd. Officials say, after a thorough investigation, in July 2020, Swartz was placed on unpaid suspension with a recommendation of termination. At...
DOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — The proposed solar farm project in the Dover area is facing opposition despite changes being made to the original plan. In the first week of July, Dover Township approved the construction of the new solar project; Conditions were added to the plans which requires trees to be planted to block neighbors’ view of the solar farm.
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A responsibility that comes with redesigning infrastructure is accommodating all modes of transportation from cars, trucks, bikes and walkers. Summertime often means construction season in Pennsylvania, and the city of Harrisburg and PennDOT are working on several projects in the area. Second Street is getting a...
A first responder was injured combating a fire caused by a lightning strike in Lancaster County. A home on Glenbrook Avenue in East Hempfield Township became ensnared by flames at around 4:48 p.m. Tuesday evening, according to Lancaster County Dispatch. Two residents were able to escape the home safely, according...
>Lancaster Movie Theater Cancels Showings of Mastriano Movie. (Manheim Township, PA) -- A theater in Lancaster County has decided not to show an independent movie featuring right-wing Pennsylvania figures. The film "Return of the American Patriot" was to have premiered this Saturday at the Penn Cinema on Airport Road in Manheim Township. Lancaster Online reports it had been billed as an exploration of the populist right movement in Pennsylvania and featured State Senator Doug Mastriano, the Republican candidate for governor.
> Harrisburg Deemed One of the Most Competitive Rental Markets Nationwide. (Harrisburg, PA) -- According to a study by RentCafe, Harrisburg is the second most competitive rental market in the entire country. The study says nearly 97 percent of apartments in larger complexes are occupied in the Harrisburg area. And 75 percent of those occupants are expecting to renew their leases. Miami-Dade County, Florida reportedly is the only area with a more competitive market.
