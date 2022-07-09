Martin Library set to reopen in York County

MANHEIM, Pa. — A job fair will be held Monday in Lancaster County to hire 911 dispatchers. "Every day is different. You don't come in and do the same thing day after day. You're not saving a life every day but you get to make a difference every day," said Operations Manager Ann Weller. "So, sometimes it's just being that calm voice to somebody, or friendly voice to somebody on the phone."

