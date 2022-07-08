ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falmouth, MA

CAPE LEAGUE ROUNDUP: Wareham Gatemen keep rolling by knocking off Cotuit

By André Simms, Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
 4 days ago
The hottest team in the Cape Cod Baseball league currently plays off-Cape.

The Wareham Gatemen (10-11-3) have the longest current win streak (three games) in the league after topping the Cotuit Kettleers (14-6-4), 7-2, in eight innings.

Auburn University senior Jonathan Brand started on the hill for the Gatemen and pitched five scoreless innings, holding Cotuit to just three hits over that time. The righty struck out seven batters in the outing, bringing his season total to 21 against just two walks.

University of Arizona's Chase Davis set the tone for the Gatemen offensively out of the leadoff spot. The junior went 4-for-5 and scored three runs, sparking Wareham's offense throughout the game.

Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox 6, Harwich Mariners 6

The Red Sox (12-8-4) and the Mariners (7-12-5) played out a back-and-forth tie in a game that was shortened to seven innings. Each team put up a pair of runs in first inning, and then the Red Sox broke the deadlock with a run in the bottom of the third.

Harwich battled back from multiple deficits throughout the latter parts of the game and did all of its damage with the top of the order. The Mariners got home runs from Virginia's Chris Newell, Wake Forest's Broke Wilken, and Boston College's Joe Vetrano. A two-run sixth inning saw Harwich tie the game at six apiece, where it finished after the game was called due to lack of light.

Brewster Whitecaps 4, Chatham Anglers 4

The Whitecaps (11-8-5) overcame an early 4-0 hole to steal a point in a seven-inning game against the Anglers (5-14-5).

Chatham took an early lead when Georgia Southern senior Noah Ledford drew first blood with his two-run home run in the top of the second. Clemson product Caden Grice had a two-run blast of his own in the top of the third, giving the Anglers a 4-0 advantage.

Brewster got two runs back in the bottom of the sixth, and then a costly Chatham error, and some wild pitches allowed the Whitecaps the extra boost they needed to get back into the game scoring, twice to tie the game before it was called.

Hyannis Harbor Hawks 5, Falmouth Commodores 4

The Harbor Hawks (12-7-5) closed the gap on the division-leading Kettleers to three points after staving off a late comeback from the Commodores (9-13-2).

A solo home run in the sixth inning off the bat of Duke shortstop Alex Mooney was one of just three hits and the only run allowed by Kentucky's Magdiel Cotto, who got the start for Hyannis. The sophomore southpaw went 5 1/3 and struck out 7 picking up the win.

Defensive miscues from the Commodores fueled a three-run seventh inning, which gave the Harbor Hawks a four-run advantage.

Falmouth refused to go quietly. University of South Florida's Drew Butcher stepped up with two men on in the bottom of the ninth and brought his team within one, hitting a three-run bomb. Northeastern's Jordy Allard came in after that at bat and struck out the one batter he faced to nab the save and preserve a tight victory.

Orleans Firebirds 6, Bourne Braves 4

A two-run shot from University of San Diego's Kevin Sim followed immediately by a solo shot from Louisville's Isaac Humphrey spotted the Firebirds (10-11-3) an early 3-0 lead over the Braves (9-9-6).

Back-to-back RBI base-hits brought Bourne within one in the bottom of the fourth, but 4 2/3 innings of middle relief from the Orleans bullpen kept the score at 3-2.

The Firebirds then brought home three valuable insurance runs in the top of the eighth inning. University of North Carolina-Charlotte's Nate Furman drove in two with an RBI single that was misplayed by the Braves center fielder, which allowed Boston College's Travis Honeyman to advance an extra 90 feet. Orleans punished that mistake two batters later, when Sim drove in Honeyman to make it 6-2. T

The Braves got two back in the ninth, but couldn't put together enough offense to mount a comeback.

Stars of the Night

1. Chase Davis, OF, University of Arizona, Wareham Gatemen

Davis was everything you'd want a leadoff hitter to be tonight for the Gatemen. In just his third game of the season, he collected four hits, and scored three runs.

2. Magdiel Cotto, LHP, University of Kentucky, Hyannis Harbor Hawks

Cotto really only made one mistake tonight, and it left the yard. Outside of the solo home run that chased him from the game, Cotto was excellent, shutting down the Commodores into the sixth inning.

3. Jonathan Brand, RHP, Auburn University, Wareham Gatemen

Five scoreless innings to help hand the best team in the Cape back-to-back losses for just the third time this season, was huge for the Gatemen. Brand pitched well to keep the joint-highest scoring offense off the scoreboard.

UP NEXT: On Saturday

Falmouth Commodores @ Brewster Whitecaps, 5 p.m.

Harwich Mariners @ Cotuit Kettleers, 5 p.m.

Bourne Braves @ Hyannis Harbor Hawks, 6 p.m.

Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox @ Wareham Gatemen, 6 p.m.

Orleans Firebirds @ Chatham Anglers, 7 p.m.

