ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Albany Diocese details clergy abuse compensation proposal

By Chuck D
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iHtDK_0gZfHIUe00
PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber Bishop Edward Scharfenberger at a 40 Days for Life Abortion Protest in front of Planned Parenthood on State Street in 2019.

ALBANY — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany on Thursday fleshed out its proposal for a mediated settlement process for clergy sex abuse survivors.

Aspects of the proposal are unclear, and an attorney for 25 of the roughly 440 people suing the diocese said it raised more questions than it answered. But the diocese emphasized it is just a draft.

The diocese first publicly floated the concept June 29. It said mediated compensation could result in faster, more equitable settlements than if it had to litigate each claim in court or if it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The most recent communication contained multiple references to a potential bankruptcy filing, a step four other New York dioceses already have taken.

The plan was developed by consultants including a retired judge who spent a quarter century on the federal bankruptcy bench. It creates a trust funded by available diocesan assets, proceeds from insurance carriers and insurance proceeds, and anticipated dedicated assets of co-defendants such as religious communities.

The diocese said individual parishes might also have to contribute.

A neutral, court-appointed mediator would help determine the amounts to be contributed to the trust by the diocese and insurers. After the costs of operating the trust were deducted from it, survivors would draw pro-rata payments from the trust.

The framework would be similar to what would be enacted in a Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the diocese said, but would be quicker and less expensive to implement.

The plan would be subject to approval by the court and by the survivors themselves.

The diocese said Thursday the plan would result in more money going to survivors, as the mediation plan would be less costly than either litigation or bankruptcy.

Three years ago in New York, the long-running clergy pedophilia scandal entered a new phase as the state Child Victims Act briefly allowed civil lawsuits for decades-old incidents of abuse that had been — and once again are — far beyond the statute of limitations for a civil lawsuit.

Four of New York state’s eight Catholic dioceses — Buffalo, Rochester, Rockville Center and Syracuse — subsequently filed for bankruptcy under the financial weight of potential legal settlements or trial verdicts.

Attorney Mallory Allen, who represents 25 plaintiffs against the Albany diocese, said Friday the draft proposal raises more questions than it answers and appears to be one more attempt to conceal information that would be revealed by litigation — the diocese recently lost its appeal seeking to keep personnel records confidential.

Attorney Matthew J. Kelly, who represents just one sex abuse victim, said Friday that the diocese’s attorneys used the specter of bankruptcy at a meeting in June as leverage to get his client to settle for $750,000, saying that if he didn’t accept it, the diocese would file for bankruptcy protection, which would reduce his payout and delay it by years.

Kelly couldn’t determine the likelihood of a bankruptcy filing, so his client took the offer, a resolution that was off the radar until the Times Union newspaper earlier this week reported it as the first major settlement of a Child Victims Act lawsuit that was scheduled for trial.

Kelly’s client was abused by the Rev. Mark Haight, who now lives in Schenectady.

Kelly, of Roemer Wallens Gold & Mineaux in Albany, said he had to file 13 separate motions to pry loose evidence of how the diocese dealt with Haight, whose personnel records had been misplaced and/or intentionally relocated.

The diocese claimed to have first learned of Haight’s misconduct in 1990, but the records showed he molested a young altar boy in Troy in 1977 and that the diocese moved him to Rotterdam as a result, Kelly said.

The diocese’s court fight to conceal evidence of abuse — at considerable cost of time, money and emotional pain for survivors — strikes some observers as being at odds with its simultaneously expressed desire to help those it acknowledges were abused.

“Hypocrisy” is the word Kelly used.

Allen said via email:

“This is a diocese who — after fighting against survivors for years — was just recently ordered to produce their secret priest files. Instead of disclosing the files, they want survivors to stop pursuing the truth and quietly resolve their cases.”

Allen had concerns about two other provisions of the draft proposal: It doesn’t say how much money the diocese plans to contribute. And it requires survivors to blindly sign a release of claims, not knowing how much they’ll receive in return and giving up their right to appeal the amount.

“This is not a way forward,” said Allen, with the Washington law firm of Pfau Cochran Vertetis Amala. “This is an attempt by the diocese to strip survivors of their rights and keep diocesan secrets hidden.”

But she added that the proposal is in its early stages.

The diocese offered the same point to The Daily Gazette on Friday, when asked how it could set up a pot of money for sex abuse survivors in mediation when it didn’t know how many would opt into mediation, and therefore how much money it needed to reserve for litigation.

The proposal released Thursday is a draft, a spokeswoman said.

More from The Daily Gazette:

  • Scrapbook 1991: Scenes from Saratoga Race Course 31 years ago (13 photos)

Categories: News

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pdS8a_0gZfHIUe00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XvWwy_0gZfHIUe00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CFKqy_0gZfHIUe00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05rNo8_0gZfHIUe00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Njh7I_0gZfHIUe00

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

Hochul stalling nursing home investigation, Barclay says

Albany, N.Y. — Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay issued a statement last week denouncing Gov. Kathy Hochul’s handling of a pending investigation into Covid-19 nursing home deaths. It read: “Since taking office, Gov. Kathy Hochul has insisted a full review of the state’s Covid-19 pandemic response is forthcoming....
ALBANY, NY
sunyacc.edu

Ben Pelton and Amber Rojcewicz

2020 graduate of SUNY Adirondack with a degree in Culinary and Baking Arts. 2019 graduate of SUNY Adirondack with a degree in Culinary Arts. Sometimes a dish needs to simmer, to let the essence of the herbs diffuse and the flavor of the meat infuse the vegetables. Alone, the ingredients might not seem compatible, but once they’re left to absorb into one another, meld perfectly.
QUEENSBURY, NY
WWLP

Off the Beaten Path: William Street in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Located between Beaver and Howard streets next to MVP Arena, you’ll find William Street. The Insta-worthy destination, complete with funky furniture, is quickly becoming popular on social media. The mural engulfing the walkway is entitled “Meet Me in the Middle” was painted by local artist Eugene O’Neill. At the ribbon cutting […]
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockville Centre, NY
City
Albany, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Schenectady, NY
State
Washington State
City
Rochester, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
Albany, NY
Society
PIX11

NY Thruway cashless tolling complaints roll in, lawmaker says

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct that the constituent’s E-Z Pass was never mounted. ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— Sen. Joe Griffo said he’s been hearing complaints about overcharges on the New York State Thruway. “I had several here initially, this was just something very routine for me. Several people calling we had this […]
ALBANY, NY
wamc.org

Crossroads for Albany’s Rapp Road community after president’s death

The Rapp Road Historical Association is mourning a key figure in keeping Albany history alive. Former President and Rapp Road resident Beverly Bardequez died on July 2nd. She had led the association, formed in the early 2000's, for more than 11 years. Stephanie Woodard is the association's interim president. She says Bardequez will be remembered as a tireless advocate and dedicated champion for the historic district.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Fort Edward police chief takes guilty plea

On Tuesday, Albany City Court confirmed that retiring Fort Edward Police Chief Justin Derway had been sentenced to conditional discharge after taking a guilty plea in the case against himself and village Police Sergeant Dean Watkins earlier this year. Derway took a plea deal to one misdemeanor count of 2nd degree offering a false instrument, for allegedly reporting several hundred hours of overtime police training hours they did not work.
FORT EDWARD, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Smash-and-grab thefts across upstate NY can cost victims thousands

From Albany to Buffalo, women are being targeted in "smash-and-grab" larceny cases in which their belongings are stolen from their vehicles, according to authorities. Jessica Hoyt is a victim of what law enforcement calls a smash-and-grab. She locked her purse out of sight in her car while she was exercising in a gym.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compensation#Albany Diocese
wbfo.org

‘This is pretty historic’: 10 WNY nursing homes to go on strike this week

Donna Gregory has been a certified nursing assistant since 2005, and has worked at the Garden Gate nursing home in Cheektowaga for the last nine years. Despite this, she makes less than $15 an hour. “I'm living paycheck to paycheck,” she said. “The economy is so high now that a...
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

An Exchange Between Chris Mathiesen and Public Safety Commissioner Montagnino Over the Condition of the Saratoga Springs Police Department

[JK: The following is an exchange between former Public Safety Commissioner Chris Mathiesen and Montagnino prompted by Mathiesen’s recent email to the City Council.]. To say that there are 20 “unfilled slots” is a little inaccurate. Full staffing, as you know, is 80 sworn officers. From that number must be deducted seven who are currently in the Academy and therefore unavailable for actual service, on duty, for the City. From that number must also be deducted an additional five who will be starting training at the Academy later this month. Thus, 80 is reduced by 12 to 68. Of those, one has been on disability for years but yet continues on our books. That reduces the “net” number to 67. One of our officers is on “loan” to a DEA task force and has been for several years. That reduces the “net” number to 66. Another officer is currently assigned to the Police Academy as an instructor. That reduces our “net” number to 65. Just this week, an officer returned to service after a lengthy period of reserve military deployment. His absence from service here in the City had reduced our “net” number to 64. We have an officer out on Family Medical Leave. That reduces our “net” number to 63. We have only three or four truly “unfilled” slots at the present time.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Office of Cannabis Management accuses 52 businesses of illicit sales

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Slow and steady wins the race, but it appears some businesses are tired of waiting for New York to launch cannabis retail. The Office of Cannabis Management accuses 52 businesses of labeling themselves “legal cannabis dispensaries”, although the state hasn’t yet issued any licenses. They’re also accused of “gifting” — taking donations or selling other products, then including free gifts, like cannabis flowers or infused products like gummies.
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
WNYT

Bank employees thwart $85,000 theft in North Greenbush

NORTH GREENBUSH — Saturday morning, a man walked into the Berkshire Bank on Route 4 in North Greenbush, and wanted to withdraw $85,000 from an account. Bank employees were suspicious about his ID and his behavior. “They didn’t feel comfortable with the whole situation,” said North Greenbush Police Chief...
NORTH GREENBUSH, NY
NEWS10 ABC

2 teens, 3 minors accused of stealing car in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two Albany teens are behind bars after police say they stole a car with their three underage friends on Monday. When Albany County Sheriff’s Deputies first tried to pull them over, the crew of five allegedly took off, sparking a search that pulled in officers from the Troy Police Department, the Green Island Police Department, and the Albany Police Department.
NEWS10 ABC

Sneakers, hoodies wanted for ‘Kicks for Kids’ project

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, local businesses joined Pastor Charlie of Victory Church at its Colonie location on Central Avenue to announce “Kicks for Kids,” a community project in support of Capital Region youth. Mohawk Auto Group and DeCrescente Distributing Company are collecting new, name-brand sneakers and hoodies to donate to the cause.
COLONIE, NY
WNYT

Jury convicts man in 2019 Albany murder

A man has been found guilty of second-degree murder in Albany County. It took the jury just about two hours to convict Paul Barbaritano of killing Nicole Jennings in July 2019. The jury agreed Barbaritano killed the Jennings, 29, in his apartment on Brevator Street. He took the stand Friday...
ALBANY, NY
nypressnews.com

Missing autistic boy, 6, found dead in upstate New York pond

A 6-year-old autistic boy who wandered away from fairgrounds north of Albany was found dead in an apparent accidental drowning Sunday. Onnex Thompson-Hall was reported missing from the Washington County Fairgrounds around 10:40 a.m. Sunday, barefoot and wearing only a diaper, according to New York State Police. After a massive...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Park’s special telephone found after vandalism

SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – They say that nature abhors a vacuum. At Hudson Crossing Park in Schuylerville, though, nature appears to be fine with a telephone. The “Telephone of the Wind” is a rotary phone, affixed to a wooden pavilion at Hudson Crossing Park’s “Secret Garden” area. Next to it, a plaque gives some instructions, telling visitors to pick up the receiver and speak into it, passing on words, thoughts and memories to a lost loved one. It’s a one-sided dialogue, of course, but one intended to keep lost loved ones alive in the hearts of those still living.
SCHUYLERVILLE, NY
The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

Schenectady, NY
3K+
Followers
185
Post
670K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy