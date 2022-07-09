ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State's Attorney gets Baltimore kids together for summer pop-up event

By WMAR Staff
 4 days ago
Baltimore’s State’s Attorney's Office hosted one of several pop-up events in Baltimore on Friday.

The pop-up event was at the Shake and Bake Family Fun Center.

The goal is to give kids a chance to have fun in a safe and controlled space where they can meet new people and talk to city leaders.

State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said that youth violence tends to jump between the hours of 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., so they want to keep children occupied during this time.

"I really believe it can make a positive impact because a lot of the time, with these crimes, they can be prevented,” said attendee Sasha Jeudy. “They really just need something to do. It's about bonding with the community and getting to know other people to help them become great young individuals.”

This is the sixth year of the program, and to date 20,000 youth and families have participated in the #bmorepopups.

Every Friday at 6 p.m., until August 26, the State's Attorney's Office will host the pop-up party for young people and their families at no cost.

In the summer of 2017, State’s Attorney Mosby launched the #BmorePopUp series. Since that time, the SAO has hosted pop ups including: Skate Jam at Shake and Bake Family Fun Center, Night at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore, Paint & Jam with Art with a Heart at Jubilee Arts Center, and pool parties.

If you are interested in attending a pop-up event, you can register here .

Comments / 27

you know I’m right ?
3d ago

Why don't the city state's attorney actually do the job of actually convicting people and not doing pop up skate parties that's not your job

Reply
4
John Wood
3d ago

Funny how they reward the community responsible for the murders and crime with party's , cookouts and concerts while shitting on other communities !

Reply
5
Marcus
3d ago

It’s all a deploy to get the uneducated voter to vote for her I hope they don’t fall for it

Reply(3)
6
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

