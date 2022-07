FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - There's no relief in sight from the dangerously high temperatures.The Trinity Park in Fort Worth is a popular playground near the Trinity Trails, typically packed on a summer day, but is like a ghost town lately - which is really a good thing. Heat exhaustion can sneak up on you quickly. Young kids, like babies and toddlers, are especially vulnerable to heat-related emergencies. So are the elderly.But these temperatures are dangerous for anyone.Texans are tempted to think we can tough it out, but these are some of the hottest days we've seen in years. Everyone needs...

