Freehold Township, NJ

Freehold Township Little League rallies for District 19 title

By Daniel LoGiudice, Asbury Park Press
 4 days ago
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP – With a game to spare, the Freehold Township Little League team could have lost on Friday night and still remained alive in the double elimination District 19 Tournament. Down by one run heading into the final inning, it appeared the team might need that lifeline.

Instead, Freehold Township decided to take no chances.

Scoring two runs in the top of the sixth inning, Freehold Township rallied for a 3-2 victory on its home field to capture the District 19 title.

Freehold Township advanced to the Section 3 Tournament, which starts July 15.

“I was confident that we’d come back,” Freehold Township head coach Walter Perski said. “This team always finds a way to win. I was not worried at all.”

Rally time

The rally began with consecutive singles by Warren Perski and Julian Polo. That’s when Kobe Dancel came to the plate with no outs and Perski on third. Dancel hit a fly ball to right field to score Perski on the sacrifice fly, tying the score at two.

District 19: 2022 All-Star Tournament schedule, results

It was a redemptive moment for Dancel, who lost the lead on the mound in the fourth.

“I just came up to bat thinking I have to get the ball in play,” Dancel said.

Another single by Bradley Santoro set the stage for Ryan Cecilione. Like Dancel, Cecilione was just looking to put the ball in play. He hit a sharp grounder to second base, and the throw home didn’t catch Polo in time as Freehold Township took a 3-2 lead.

“Just put the ball in play,” Cecilione said. “I know with runners on the bases, they can easily score.”

Clutch pitching

Dancel tossed a gem on the mound for Freehold Township. Even when allowing two runs in the fourth, Dancel retired the final two batters in a row to limit the damage.

He finished the game with 5 1/3 innings pitched with nine strikeouts.

“It’s my mentality,” Dancel said. “I was getting a little sore in the arm, but I battled through with my body.”

Dancel was electric to start the game, retiring six of the first seven batters he faced, all by strikeout.

“Kobe is one of the guys I don’t worry about,” Perski said. “I put him out on the mound, and I know he’s going to succeed, I know he’s going to throw a good game.”

After Dancel reached his pitch limit with one out in the bottom of the sixth, Dario Rodriguez came on in relief and retired the next two batters to clinch the victory.

Moving on

Freehold Township will play the winner of the District 12 Tournament. That game will take place Friday, 15 at 5:30 p.m., also at Michael J Tighe Park in Freehold.

The team is a long way off from Williamsport, and there’s plenty of teams that stand in the way, but Perski feels something special brewing with his team.

“The sky’s the limit for them, I honestly believe that,” Perski said. “This is the first team I’ve had where there’s 13 kids who can all start.”

Danny LoGiudice has covered local sports across New Jersey since 2014. Contact him at dlogiudice@gannettnj.com or @danny_logiudice on Twitter.

