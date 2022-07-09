ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, NY

Laughing teens beat elderly Philly man to death with traffic cone, disturbing video shows

By Patrick Reilly
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

A group of deranged teenagers were caught on camera laughing and taking videos as they beat an elderly man to death with a traffic cone in Philadelphia last month, according to police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pGQW0_0gZfFJsR00
Police reported James Lambert was viscously attacked by a group of seven teens on June 14 as he was walking across Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

James Lambert, 72, was viscously attacked by a group of seven teens just after 3 a.m. on June 14 as he was walking across Cecil B. Moore Avenue, police told NBC10.

Disturbing video of the incident, released by police on Friday, shows Lambert trying to walk away from the group as they follow him across the street before one of the male assailants strikes the victim from behind with a cone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00yVBf_0gZfFJsR00
The deranged teens were seen laughing and taking videos as they beat an elderly man to death with a traffic cone in Philadelphia last month, according to police.

The impact knocked Lambert to the ground. While he was down, a girl picks up the same cone and chucks it at him as another one in the group records on his phone, the video shows.

Lambert appears to get up and flee down the sidewalk away from his attackers. But the same girl picks up the cone again, chases down Lambert and throws it at him once more while some of the teens smile and laugh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E1HPv_0gZfFJsR00
None of the teenagers have been arrested as of yet.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UfC5n_0gZfFJsR00
The man was taken to a local hospital where he died the following day from his injuries.

One girl, however, holds both her hands over her mouth in horror after the blow.

Lambert was taken to a local hospital where he died the following day from his injuries, police said.

Footage shows the group leaving the scene, including a boy smiling as he pedals away on a scooter with another boy.

None of the teenagers have been arrested as of Friday. The Philadelphia Police Department is offering a $20,000 reward lead them to those responsible.

ocscanner.news

JACKSON: FIGHT IN SIX FLAGS LEADS TO ARRESTS

On 7/10/22 Jackson Police Officers Parise and Scharff responded to the area of the Boardwalk at Six Flags Great Adventure for a report of a fight in progress. Officers were already working in a security capacity for the park as they routinely do during their operational hours. Upon arrival to...
JACKSON, NJ
CBS Philly

A Mystery Solved In Delaware County: Foxes Caught On Camera Stealing Shoes, Other Items Off People’s Porches

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — Shoes have been missing in Delaware County and showing up in odd places. It took months, but the perpetrators have now been caught on camera, and it was quite a surprise. For months, a den of foxes has been all the talk in Media. “It’s the talk of our neighborhood,” Megan Elliott said They were playful. Cute. Call the kids there they are, playing on the soccer trainer. Again. Day after day. Lounging and hanging out, the foxes cruise about the backyards along Olive Street. Shoe “thieves” in Media. It’s become quite the comedy as two families work over social media...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Man Shot 3 Times, Killed In Southwest Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 54-year-old man was shot three times and killed in Southwest Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon. The shooting happened on the 7300 block of Sanderling Place around 12:30 p.m. The man was shot in the left side of his chest, left shoulder, and left arm. He was transported to Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 1:06 p.m. Police say a weapon was recovered, but no arrests were made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Asbury Park Man, 19, Shot Dead: Prosecutor

A 19-year-old man from Asbury Park was fatally wounded by gunfire, authorities said. Dariel Vernet was killed in the shooting that took place at about 5:45 p.m. Friday, July 8, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey. Asbury Park police responded to a report of gunfire originating from the...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
