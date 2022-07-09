New state law changes Oregon justice system’s method for determining pretrial release

More than nine in 10 state residents surveyed view wildfire as a 'very serious' or 'somewhat serious' threat Throughout our history, Oregon's forests have been charred by fire and just as often replenished in the reassuring experience of resilience and renewal. The extreme fires of the 1930s and 1940s, known as the Tillamook Burn, are remembered as much for nature's rapid rebirthing and the replanting efforts of school children as for the damage done to the northern coast range. But the more frequent, intense and far-ranging fires of recent years, which destroyed homes and claimed lives in all corners...

OREGON STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO