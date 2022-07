TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - Three chicken part spills in three months at the same location in Tuscaloosa. The last two occurred in the last seven days. What in the world is going on? It’s not only a mess for ALDOT but it’s one that takes a lot of time and manpower, and it’s the same spot every time on the bridge just before you get to University Boulevard.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 5 HOURS AGO