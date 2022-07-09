ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier, TN

Surveillance video shows stolen truck slams into Greenbrier gun shop

By Araceli Crescencio
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T5Thj_0gZfDClm00

GREENBRIER, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dennis Williams, the owner of the family-owned business Guns and Leather, has been busy picking up the pieces after a truck slammed through the front entrance of his store.

He said he estimates $100,000 worth of damage was done.

About 4 a.m. Friday, a stolen Ford F-150 rolled into the parking lot of Guns and Leather off Highway 41 in Greenbrier.

"They actually drove the vehicle up the stairs into the building all the way into the building," Lt. Buster Locklayer, with the Criminal Investigation Division of the Greenbrier Police Department, said.

In a matter of seconds, the owner said a group of people were able to take off with several guns including AK 47s and shotguns.

"They are still working on inventory right now. It didn't seem to be a lot but some is more than necessary, if you ask me," Locklayer said.

Police said the suspects were inside the store for less than a minute before driving off, but not before witnesses at the stoplight called it in.

"We actually got 911 calls from the individuals that witnessed the crime as it happened. They were on the phone with 911 before they exited the building," Locklayer said.

Thanks to the calls, officers were en route in less than a minute. Shortly after, police found the stolen truck abandoned about two blocks from the store.

But the fact that guns made their way into the wrong hands is something police aren't taking lightly.

"We don't know who these guys are. We suspect that they are not the best of citizens, so it's concerning," Locklayer said.

Williams said he thought he'd have to close down until Monday or Tuesday, but is overwhelmed with how quickly people stepped up to help.

So much so, that he hopes to be back in business tomorrow morning.

Police said if you know anything that can help them solve this crime to call them at (615) 643-4467.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenbrier, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
wcluradio.com

Tenn. man died in encounter with deputies, KSP says

CAVE CITY — A Tennessee man allegedly pointed a firearm toward Barren County deputies before he was killed in an encounter last weekend. A preliminary investigation revealed deputies with the Barren County Sheriff’s Office responded to conduct a welfare check near an address along Paul Clark Road. Police arrived and a subject began to flee, according to a news release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Shop#Surveillance
whopam.com

Suspect sought in November shooting incident arrested

One of the suspects sought in connection with the November 28 fatal shooting incident on East Ninth Street near the Princess Theater has been arrested by the Hopkinsville Police Department. Twenty-one-year-old Zamarius Humphries of Hopkinsville was booked in the Christian County Jail Monday morning and had been sought on warrants...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Money Stolen In Hopkinsville Burglary

A large amount of money was reported stolen in a burglary on Pineridge Drive in Hopkinsville Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say $26,000 along with ammunition was taken sometime between July 3rd and Friday without the owner’s consent. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
WSMV

One dead, two injured in construction incident in Wilson County

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that killed one person and sent two others to the hospital on Monday. According to WCSO, three people were injured when a ladder fell on a power line while working on a home on Quad Oak Drive in Mt. Juliet around noon on Monday.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Car crashes into Big West Fork Creek off Tiny Town Road, driver arrested

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A car crashed into Big West Fork Creek off Tiny Town Road overnight Saturday, and the driver has been arrested on DUI charges. At about 12:30 a.m., Clarksville Police received a call that a vehicle had just run off of the bridge and into the creek near Tiny Town and Broadripple Drive, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

2 killed in crash on Highway 431 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people are dead following a crash that occurred on Highway 431 North in Springfield early Saturday morning. The crash happened on Highway 431 North near William Woodard Road. A preliminary report states that 19-year-old Vicente Castro, of Springfield, was traveling north on Highway 431 in a BMW 330i when he was struck by a Chevrolet Tahoe.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy