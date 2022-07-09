Surveillance video shows stolen truck slams into Greenbrier gun shop

GREENBRIER, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dennis Williams, the owner of the family-owned business Guns and Leather, has been busy picking up the pieces after a truck slammed through the front entrance of his store.

He said he estimates $100,000 worth of damage was done.

About 4 a.m. Friday, a stolen Ford F-150 rolled into the parking lot of Guns and Leather off Highway 41 in Greenbrier.

"They actually drove the vehicle up the stairs into the building all the way into the building," Lt. Buster Locklayer, with the Criminal Investigation Division of the Greenbrier Police Department, said.

In a matter of seconds, the owner said a group of people were able to take off with several guns including AK 47s and shotguns.

"They are still working on inventory right now. It didn't seem to be a lot but some is more than necessary, if you ask me," Locklayer said.

Police said the suspects were inside the store for less than a minute before driving off, but not before witnesses at the stoplight called it in.

"We actually got 911 calls from the individuals that witnessed the crime as it happened. They were on the phone with 911 before they exited the building," Locklayer said.

Thanks to the calls, officers were en route in less than a minute. Shortly after, police found the stolen truck abandoned about two blocks from the store.

But the fact that guns made their way into the wrong hands is something police aren't taking lightly.

"We don't know who these guys are. We suspect that they are not the best of citizens, so it's concerning," Locklayer said.

Williams said he thought he'd have to close down until Monday or Tuesday, but is overwhelmed with how quickly people stepped up to help.

So much so, that he hopes to be back in business tomorrow morning.

Police said if you know anything that can help them solve this crime to call them at (615) 643-4467.