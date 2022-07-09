ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Reds defeat Rays on 10th-inning balk

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a9jtu_0gZfCI6L00

Reliever Matt Wisler balked in free runner Mark Kolozsvary with the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Cincinnati Reds a 2-1 win over the visiting Tampa Bay Rays Friday night.

Wisler (2-3) was facing pinch-hitter Tyler Naquin with runners on first and third when Wisler appeared to flip his glove to his catcher to ask for new signs when home plate umpire Edwin Moscoso immediately jumped from behind the plate and called the balk and pointed Kolozsvary home.

It was the third walk-off win in seven games for the Reds, who had none before last Sunday’s win over Atlanta.

The Rays had a golden opportunity in the top of the 10th against Reds reliever and winner Joel Kuhnel (1-1) when Josh Lowe singled free runner Francisco Mejia to third with none out. But Reds shortstop Kyle Farmer took over, throwing out Mejia at the plate on a Yandy Diaz grounder to short and then catching a looping liner to short by Wander Franco and stepping on the bag to double up Lowe at second.

For the first six innings, the game was the pitcher’s duel expected from staff aces Shane McClanahan of Tampa Bay and Cincinnati’s Luis Castillo.

The Rays broke out on top in the third when Ji-Man Choi singled sharply up the middle with two outs, scoring Diaz from third for a 1-0 Tampa Bay lead. The liner narrowly escaped the pitching hand of the Reds ace right-hander, as Castillo waved at the line drive.

Brandon Drury connected on his team-leading 18th home run when he got the green light on a 3-0 count against McClanahan. He drove the 95-mph fastball 423 feet to the facade of the upper deck in left to tie the game 1-1.

But a walk to Tommy Pham, McClanahan rebounded to retire the next 10 Cincinnati batters before leaving the game after six innings. He allowed just the Drury solo home run and two other hits while striking out eight and walking two.

McClanahan became the first pitcher in American League history with 11 consecutive starts of at least six innings, at least seven strikeouts and less than three earned runs allowed.

Castillo kept pace with McClanahan, striking out eight while walking one over seven innings. Castillo retired 13 of his final 14 batters faced following Choi’s RBI single in the third.

In his last three starts, Castillo has allowed just two earned runs and 15 hits over 20 innings, good for an 0.90 ERA.

The much-maligned Reds bullpen came through with its third strong effort in four games. Alexis Diaz struck out three batters and yielded a walk in the eighth in his return from a right biceps tendon injury, and Hunter Strickland pitched around a pair of two-out walks in a scoreless ninth.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Yankees could trade away former All-Star

The New York Yankees have comfortably been the best team in baseball so far in 2022, but that is not stopping them from considering some changes to their roster. The Yankees have engaged in trade talks with multiple teams about outfielder Joey Gallo, according to Jon Heyman and Dan Martin of the New York Post. Gallo has become something of a luxury for the Yankees with Matt Carpenter’s recent renaissance, and some believe Gallo would be well-served by leaving New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Cincinnati, OH
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kristen Edman, the Wife of Cardinals Player Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman is a Cardinals fan-favorite player for good reason. And his recent walk-off home run only further proved it. The baseman’s game also draws curiosity and attention to his personal life. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen Edman, is no stranger to his social media followers. She’s also a regular presence at Cardinals games. Fans want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which remains a little obscure to them. So we reveal more details on her in this Kristen Edman wiki.
Yardbarker

Another Braves top prospect is promoted

Another Braves top prospect is promoted – MLB Pipeline recently released their Top 100 Prospects list, and the Braves only had one player make it — Michael Harris. But, as Jake Gordon pointed out last week, he has now officially graduated as a prospect. Spencer Strider also graduated prospect status recently, so the Braves farm system is looking incredibly barren. However, there is one player in the lower levels that could be featured on several Top 100 Prospect lists very soon — Vaughn Grissom.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Mets divulge Jacob deGrom’s status amid threat from Braves in NL East

Jacob deGrom has yet to make an appearance on the mound for the New York Mets this season, but it appears that he is getting near to a return to active duty in the big leagues. Via Mets beat writer Tim Healey: Jacob deGrom’s next rehab start will be with Triple-A Syracuse. The Mets say […] The post Mets divulge Jacob deGrom’s status amid threat from Braves in NL East appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Farmer
Person
Tommy Pham
Person
Hunter Strickland
Person
Wander Franco
Person
Shane Mcclanahan
Person
Matt Wisler
Person
Josh Lowe
Person
Brandon Drury
FanSided

White Sox: 1 stat proves Tony La Russa should be fired

Tony La Russa is on the hot seat and his White Sox are struggling. A popular World Series pick before the season is on the ropes at the All-Star break. Firing La Russa, a veteran manager, may not be the answer, but perhaps a different voice is exactly what this team needs to wake up in the second half.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Balk#The Cincinnati Reds
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Cubs’ major plans for MLB trade deadline, revealed

Multiple teams are already planning on being buyers for next month’s MLB trade deadline. For the Chicago Cubs, they are reportedly aiming to complete a fire sale for the second consecutive year. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman provided notable updates on how several teams are looking to approach this season’s trade deadline. For the […] The post Rumor: Cubs’ major plans for MLB trade deadline, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees slugger open to competing in Home Run Derby

New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton may be a little busier during this year’s All-Star break than most. Stanton was named a starter for the American League in July 19th’s All-Star Game. He could end up participating in the Home Run Derby as well. After Friday’s 12-5 win...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
The Spun

Atlanta Braves, Kansas City Royals Complete MLB Trade

The reigning World Series champs are sending away a package of players in a swap with the Kansas City Royals. On Monday, the Atlanta Braves shared that the team has completed a trade with KC that will net them the Royals' No. 35 pick in exchange for infielder CJ Alexander, pitcher Andrew Hoffman and outfielder Drew Waters.
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

65K+
Followers
51K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy