ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

John Wall officially signs with Clippers

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mptOs_0gZfCHDc00

The Los Angeles Clippers on Friday confirmed the signing of John Wall, a five-time All-Star guard.

The Clippers did not reveal details of the agreement, but Klutch Sports Group, which represents Wall, announced last week that the deal is worth $13.2 million over two years.

Wall, 31, recently agreed to a $6.5 million buyout with the Houston Rockets. Although under contract with Houston last season, the 6-foot-3 veteran did not play a game.

Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank called Wall, 31, “one of the great downhill drivers and shot creators of his era. He will add depth to our backcourt with his initiating, passing and point-of-attack defense.”

Last season, the Clippers failed to qualify for the playoffs, finishing with the eighth-best record in the Western Conference (42-40) but losing twice in the play-in competition.

Wall, who played his college ball at the Kentucky, was the first overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft, chosen by the Washington Wizards. His career has been marked by frequent injuries. He did not play in the 2019-20 season due to an infection that developed from an operation on his left heel.

Wall has appeared in 613 career games (601 starts) and averaged 19.1 points, 9.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds over nine active seasons with Washington and one with Houston. He has averaged 21.9 points, 9.8 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks in 37 playoff games.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
thecomeback.com

Brooklyn Nets complete trade with Jazz

Big things are happening in the NBA for the Brooklyn Nets. Along with all the news surrounding their superstars, they made a major move on Thursday by trading a 2023 first-round draft pick for Utah Jazz small forward Royce O’Neale. The Nets will be sending one of their first-round...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

Mavs owner Mark Cuban gets brutally honest on NBA stars like Kevin Durant making trade demands

Everyone is on pins and needles to see where the Brooklyn Nets will trade Kevin Durant. It has generated a ton of buzz for the team as well as the NBA as a whole. Recently, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was asked about star players requesting trades and his answer was all about the buzz. […] The post Mavs owner Mark Cuban gets brutally honest on NBA stars like Kevin Durant making trade demands appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lawrence Frank
FastBreak on FanNation

Big Kevin Durant Update On Monday

On Monday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst shared a big Kevin Durant update. "The Nets making this maneuver and sort of letting it be known in the market that they might have Durant just come back I think is a reaction to the offers they're getting," Windhorst said. Durant and the Nets...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Clippers#Playoff Games#The Los Angeles Clippers#Klutch Sports Group#The Houston Rockets#Nba Draft#The Washington Wizards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max Penny 1 “All-Star” To Return

It didn’t take long for Penny Hardaway, the 3rd overall pick in the 1993 NBA Draft, to cement his status as a superstar of the league. The Orlando Magic guard broke convention for being such a solid ball-handler at his 6’7″ frame, but he stood out for a silky smooth game and for representing the next generation of NBA dominators thanks to his pairing with some other fella named Shaquille O’Neal.
APPAREL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

65K+
Followers
51K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy