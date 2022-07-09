John Wall officially signs with Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers on Friday confirmed the signing of John Wall, a five-time All-Star guard.

The Clippers did not reveal details of the agreement, but Klutch Sports Group, which represents Wall, announced last week that the deal is worth $13.2 million over two years.

Wall, 31, recently agreed to a $6.5 million buyout with the Houston Rockets. Although under contract with Houston last season, the 6-foot-3 veteran did not play a game.

Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank called Wall, 31, “one of the great downhill drivers and shot creators of his era. He will add depth to our backcourt with his initiating, passing and point-of-attack defense.”

Last season, the Clippers failed to qualify for the playoffs, finishing with the eighth-best record in the Western Conference (42-40) but losing twice in the play-in competition.

Wall, who played his college ball at the Kentucky, was the first overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft, chosen by the Washington Wizards. His career has been marked by frequent injuries. He did not play in the 2019-20 season due to an infection that developed from an operation on his left heel.

Wall has appeared in 613 career games (601 starts) and averaged 19.1 points, 9.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds over nine active seasons with Washington and one with Houston. He has averaged 21.9 points, 9.8 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks in 37 playoff games.

–Field Level Media