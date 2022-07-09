Rangers catcher Mitch Garver to have season-ending arm surgery

Texas Rangers catcher Mitch Garver will have season-ending surgery Monday to repair a sprained flexor tendon, according to a report by The Athletic on Friday.

Garver will play this weekend’s series against his former team, the Minnesota Twins, before undergoing surgery Monday morning, per the report.

The 31-year-old has not played in the field since May 8 but has been serving as designated hitter while the team has monitored the injury, which sidelined him in mid-May.

Garver entered Friday hitting .212 this season with 10 home runs and 22 RBIs in 51 games. Injuries have dogged his six-year career, as he has played over 100 games just once (102 in 2018 with Minnesota).

For his career, Garver has posted a .249/.334/.482 batting line with 63 homers and 176 RBIs in 360 games, entering Friday. He posted career highs with 31 homers and 67 RBIs in just 93 games in 2019 with the Twins, who originally drafted him in the ninth round in 2013.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: