Biden Administration Blasts Abbott’s Immigration Executive Order

By jsalinas
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe White House is blasting Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order allowing state troopers and National Guard...

Comments / 5

Cheyenne 1000000
2d ago

at lest Abbott is trying to stop them from coming in when your the one that opens up the border and costing us a bundle to take care of them

6
Jeffery Manuel
2d ago

That’s because it rids him of his illegal votes! Makes me wonder if they’re letting them in, getting their information, casting ballots in their names and ballot harvesting that way!!

4
