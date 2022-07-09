Darlington police locate missing man

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison business is contending with theft in recent weeks and highlights one of the many problems endured by business owners in the area. According to Madison Police reports, the city averages over 5,200 incidents classified as theft offenses in the past three years. It is one of the many different types of stealing categorized in the report. While some areas, like burglary, are down, other offenses, like car theft, have more than doubled in the past five years. But this year, things like theft offenses or shoplifting is more of a burden on business.

