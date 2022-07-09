Darlington police locate missing man

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department released images Tuesday showing the suspect in a weekend burglary at a non-profit provides training in film production and editing for people living with autism. According to MPD’s incident report, the suspect broke into Camp Creatability sometime between when it closed Friday...
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie Police are responding to a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle at the 600 block of S. Bird Street, dispatch confirmed. Officials say the call came in at 7:30 p.m. reporting the crash. Sun Prairie Police are still on scene. Police weren’t...
Progress is being made on a new renovation project of Camp Randall Stadium. Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office celebrates opening of new Southeast Precinct site. The Veterans Road location was previously occupied by Dane County Human Services and was remodeled to fit the needs of Sheriff’s Office personnel. Janesville...
Since his passing in 2014, the Madison community has continued to keep the memory alive of former Madison Memorial High School Principal, Bruce Dahmen. A Madison business is contending with theft in recent weeks, and highlights one of the many problems endured by business owners in the area. Updated: 8...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new precinct site to ensure Dane County deputies on the southeast side have the resources to conduct thorough investigations and maintain the peace was opened Tuesday. Roughly 12 minutes away from their former office, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Southeast Precinct has moved to 125...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 57-year-old Baraboo man was arrested after a deputy discovered meth and other paraphernalia in the vehicle Tuesday morning, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office alleges. Officials say the suspect was pulled over Tuesday morning just after midnight near the intersection of N. Reedsburg Road and...
ENDEAVOR, Wis. — Eight people were hospitalized after three different crashes on I-39 Sunday north of Portage. Marquette County Sheriff’s officials said a northbound vehicle lost control, crossed the median, rolled over and struck a southbound vehicle near mile-marker 102. At around 12:40 p.m., police received calls about multiple crashes at the scene. A northbound semi had slowed down when...
WAUNAKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Waunakee Police Department reports Monday that it has identified a vehicle potentially involved in the hit-and-run of a bicyclist last month. The agency sent out an alert through the Wisconsin Department of Justice on June 24 regarding the alleged hit-and-run, which took place around 9:40 p.m. on June 17 on the 5700 block of State Highway 113. Authorities said that the vehicle believed to be involved is a maroon or red BMW 5 Series sedan, model 2012 or newer.
Progress is being made on a new renovation project of Camp Randall Stadium. Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office celebrates opening of new Southeast Precinct site. The Veterans Road location was previously occupied by Dane County Human Services and was remodeled to fit the needs of Sheriff’s Office personnel. Janesville...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A manufactured home collided with a guardrail late last week when the semi hauling it swerved to avoid a crash, the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. On Monday, the Sheriff’s Office offered new details about the incident, which happened around 7:30 a.m. on Friday as...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Eight people, including three children, were taken to area hospitals after a five-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon near the 102-mile marker of I-39, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office said. One of the drivers, a 28-year-old Beloit woman was taken to Portage Hospital with her three children...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After five months the Dane County Sheriff’s Office says their job is done in the investigation into an officer involved shooting that happened in Madison. They say Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne now has everything he requested in order to make the decision on whether charges will be filed against two DCI agents who shot Quadren Wilson back on Feb. 3.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison business is contending with theft in recent weeks and highlights one of the many problems endured by business owners in the area. According to Madison Police reports, the city averages over 5,200 incidents classified as theft offenses in the past three years. It is one of the many different types of stealing categorized in the report. While some areas, like burglary, are down, other offenses, like car theft, have more than doubled in the past five years. But this year, things like theft offenses or shoplifting is more of a burden on business.
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Beloit Police Department is asking for the community’s help to identify a shoplifting suspect. It happened at the YN Tobacco, 1809 S. Riverside Dr., on Saturday. A male and female reportedly participated in what the Beloit Police Department called “Free for All Friday. Unfortunately it was a Saturday when this […]
A woman from Lancaster was arrested by Dubuque Police Friday. 33 year old Brittani Stoney of Lancaster was arrested Friday afternoon around 2pm at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging forgery and on an out-of-jurisdiction warrant.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A homemade lithium-ion battery is to blame for authorities shutting down a Grant County road Sunday for over five hours, officials report. Deputies with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office arrived to the scene of a suspicious package just before 4:45 p.m. on County Road J near County Road A, near Mount Hope.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police are investigating a robbery where a man’s bike was stolen at gunpoint late Saturday night. According to Madison police, a man was riding on a bike path near Sargent Street and Dennett Drive around 10:30 p.m. A masked person stepped in front of the bike, pointed a gun at the rider and demanded the bike.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A broken exhaust fan is blamed for carbon monoxide building up inside the underground garage of a Madison apartment building. According to the Madison Fire Department, someone pulled into the garage, in the 90 block of Kessel Court, on Monday night and called 911 after hearing an alarm and noticing an odor. When firefighters responded to the building around 9:20 p.m., they reported seeing a haze they suspected was car exhaust.
A trial in a December 2014 drunken-driving homicide that’s been held up for years by legal challenges got underway in Dane County on Monday, with attorneys set to argue over whether the woman charged in the case was the driver who caused the crash. Prosecutors say Dawn Prado, 55,...
Comments / 0