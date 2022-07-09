ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murder sentence reduced from life in prison under new effort to review crimes by young people

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 4 days ago
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A man sentenced to life in prison without parole for murder could now be released in about another year.

On Friday, Pierce County Judge Stanley Rumbaugh resentenced Kimonti Carter for a 1997 murder he committed when he was an 18-year-old gang member.

Carter’s resentencing to roughly 23 years, including time already served, comes as courts are now following new laws and rulings to resentence young people who commit serious crimes when their brains are still in development.

The case is under appeal, so it’s possible the resentencing won’t be the final word.

Carter is the subject of a film about reforming the criminal justice system and the founder of a prisoner-led higher education program.

In court, he apologized to the family of the young man he murdered, Corey Pittman.

“I know the words that I can say will never be able to replace his life, but I want them to know I’m doing everything I can to help people make better choices,” Carter said.

Pittman was home from college for the summer when Carter mistook him for a member of a rival gang during a drive-by shooting.

Pittman’s family asked the judge to maintain the life sentence.

His sister rejected the idea that Carter’s crime was a product of the environment where he grew up.

“We were in the same place, and we made it,” she said.

Comments / 24

Nanette Carvalho
3d ago

So their minds are not yet formed? I think most people at 18 most people know right from wrong. He had a gun. He made a decision. He killed someone. Happy to hear he's changed. Too bad the guy he killed never had a chance to live his life.

Reply
39
deshazo
3d ago

damn, so sad that kids are making these horrible choices. He took a life that can never be returned. His life should be taken too. Sad for the family if they let him free.

Reply
35
user from wash
3d ago

once a murderer always a murderer. you dont just outgrow it. this will do nothing but cause more crime. when will people learn. the softer the punishment the more chance it happens more frequently.

Reply
33
