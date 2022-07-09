ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man shot on CTA Red Line as Chicago holds anti-violence events

By Alyssa Donovan, Alonzo Small
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3naknM_0gZfA28O00

CHICAGO — A person of interest in police custody following a shooting on the CTA South Side Red Line Friday evening wounded a man.

CTA and Chicago police said a 21-year-old sustained a gunshot wound aboard a train at the 69 th Street CTA station. First responders took the shooting victim to a nearby hospital in fair condition.

Authorities said cameras in the vicinity quickly helped law enforcement identify a person of interest.

Vendors down, security up at Taste of Chicago after 2-year hiatus

“CPD and CTA will continue working together to enhance safety throughout the entire system. This includes the use of video technology that allows both the CPD and CTA to monitor activity and respond quickly to active incidents. Riders are reminded that if they see anything suspicious, to please call 911 so police can respond,” a joint statement by CTA and CPD read.

The gunfire happened while two anti-violence events took place, one of which Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot attended.

Report: Companies HQs outside of Chicago increasing their Chicago workforces

Lightfoot visited the 51st Street in Fuller Park event, aimed at giving area teens a space to gather and have fun.

The event is a part of her Summer Kickback Series focused around reducing violence in areas on the city’s South and West sides. Further south, St. Sabina Church and Father Michael Fleger hosted their summer block party.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwbchicago.com

Chicago cops hunting for man who mugged 80-year-old woman on the Red Line

Chicago police are hoping the public will help them track down the man who mugged an 80-year-old woman on a Red Line train over the weekend. The victim had her purse secured over her neck when the man seen in these CTA surveillance images pulled on the bag with such force that she was yanked from her seat and thrown to the floor, police said. It happened at 1:10 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at the Jarvis station, 1523 West Jarvis, in Rogers Park.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CTA Red Line evacuated after train car part hits third rail

CHICAGO (CBS)-- CTA Red Line riders heard what sounded like an explosion on the tracks overnight. Police said around 1:30 a.m., a part fell off a train and hit the third rain near State Street and Jackson Boulevard. The train part sparked and caused a loud noise. "We just heard a loud boom and everybody was like what was that?" A witness told CBS 2. No injuries were reported, but passengers had to evacuate. Trains are now running without issues. 
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

1 killed in Bronzeville hit-and-run, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the Bronzeville neighborhood Monday night, Chicago police said. A silver 2012 Lexus IS250 was driving southbound at a high rate of speed in the 4800-block of South Drexel Boulevard at about 8:48 p.m., police said. The Lexus failed...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
cwbchicago.com

Boystown crime wave leaves 1 carjacked, at least 4 robbed, 1 hospitalized overnight

Chicago police are looking into a two-hour violent crime spree that hit Boystown late Sunday night. According to preliminary police information, one victim was severely beaten, another was carjacked, and at least four street robberies were reported in the Halsted nightlife district. Detectives are questioning two people in connection with two of the robberies.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man stabbed to death on West Englewood porch

CHICAGO - A man was stabbed several times and killed Monday in the West Englewood neighborhood. Police responded to a call of domestic battery around 11:46 p.m. in the 5700 block of South Damen Avenue and found a man in his 30s on a porch with multiple stab wounds to the neck and chest area, officials said.
COOK COUNTY, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Lightfoot
fox32chicago.com

Another Chicago weekend of violence downtown: 'Everyone in the community is extremely distressed'

CHICAGO - A string of shootings in and near downtown Chicago over the weekend has one neighborhood organization complaining about the "casual violence." "I’ve lived here for 26 years and never imagined that we’d be dealing with this level of serious crime. Something has to change," Brian Israel, president of the River North Residents Association, wrote Monday in an email to the Sun-Times.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#Cta#Shooting#Chicago Police#911#Violent Crime#Cta Red Line#Cpd#St Sabina Church#Nexstar Media Inc
fox32chicago.com

Woman shot in forehead among 2 wounded in Roseland gunfire: police

CHICAGO - A young woman and teenage boy were shot late Monday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. Around 5:45 p.m., police say a 20-year-old woman and 17-year-old boy were standing outside a Roseland store in the 9400 block of South Lafayette Avenue when a dark colored Dodge Charger pulled up.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
fox32chicago.com

11-year-old charged with attempted carjacking on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - An 11-year-old boy is accused of trying to carjack a woman Monday in the Douglas neighborhood on the South Side, and two teens are charged with a carjacking in Lincoln Park the previous day. The 11-year-old is charged with one felony count of aggravated attempted vehicular hijacking with...
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Police Blotter: Failed carjacking leads to stolen auto recovery

An Oak Park resident avoided a carjacking by driving away from his would-be carjackers this past weekend. The two men who had attempted to take the resident’s vehicle were later connected to a stolen vehicle out of Chicago. The resident was seated in his black 2007 Toyota Avalon at...
OAK PARK, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Chicago Giving Out 5,000 Free Bikes Through 2026

CHICAGO — The city is giving away 5,000 free bikes, plus free maintenance and safety equipment over the next four years as part of a new city program. Bike Chicago, a collaboration between Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Transportation, will kick off this summer with at least 500 free bikes in the first year of the program, officials said in a press release Monday.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy