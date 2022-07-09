Man shot on CTA Red Line as Chicago holds anti-violence events

CHICAGO — A person of interest in police custody following a shooting on the CTA South Side Red Line Friday evening wounded a man.

CTA and Chicago police said a 21-year-old sustained a gunshot wound aboard a train at the 69 th Street CTA station. First responders took the shooting victim to a nearby hospital in fair condition.

Authorities said cameras in the vicinity quickly helped law enforcement identify a person of interest.

“CPD and CTA will continue working together to enhance safety throughout the entire system. This includes the use of video technology that allows both the CPD and CTA to monitor activity and respond quickly to active incidents. Riders are reminded that if they see anything suspicious, to please call 911 so police can respond,” a joint statement by CTA and CPD read.

The gunfire happened while two anti-violence events took place, one of which Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot attended.

Lightfoot visited the 51st Street in Fuller Park event, aimed at giving area teens a space to gather and have fun.

The event is a part of her Summer Kickback Series focused around reducing violence in areas on the city’s South and West sides. Further south, St. Sabina Church and Father Michael Fleger hosted their summer block party.

