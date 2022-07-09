Clay County senior citizens hit the dancefloor for 1950′s themed ‘prom’

Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting Deputy Brian France and Deputy Bobby Jones were dispatched to Cherry Avenue near Corbin where a woman was reportedly standing in the road screaming for help. Deputies arrived to find 43-year-old Christine Schmidt who told them she did not want any help from law enforcement and that she had stepped out of a car which drove off and left her there. Schmidt was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine and two glass pipes with residue. Meanwhile, deputies found the car nearby and pulled it over. The driver, 50-year-old Samuel Hatfield, was determined to be under the influence. Both were arrested and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

CORBIN, KY ・ 11 HOURS AGO