Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The search continues for a missing DeQuincy man, 76-year-old Eddie Charles Thompson, also known as Charlie. “We’re looking for you,” his son Chane Thompson said. “We miss you. We we’ll take care of you. We know mom is in a better place, and you understand that. If you are out here and see this, just please make your way back home.”

DEQUINCY, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO