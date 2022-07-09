ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Trump reveals Rudy Giuliani is in HOSPITAL with a 'heart problem' as he calls for drug dealers to be executed, says 'elderly women are being raped' and 'children are being knife stabbed' in somber campaign speech in Las Vegas

By Elizabeth Elkind, Politics Reporter For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Donald Trump suggested convicted drug dealers should get the death penalty during a somber-toned speech in Las Vegas on Friday night.

He also said his former lawyer Rudy Giuliani is in the hospital with a 'heart problem' just days after being subpoenaed in Georgia prosecutors' election fraud investigation in Fulton County.

The former New York City mayor is 'getting well,' Trump said, adding: 'Can you believe it? What they put Rudy through.'

However, Giuliani's lawyer later told NBC that he was already out of the hospital after receiving heart stents earlier this week.

Speaking with his hands clenched firming on the podium, the ex-president called the United States a 'failing nation,' citing rising crime rates in big cities and a surge of migrants at the southern border.

He also painted a dark picture of violence in US cities, claiming 'elderly women are being raped' and children are being wantonly slaughtered in an unusually grim tone.

'To put it simply, we are a nation in decline. We are a failing nation,' Trump said.

He claimed the country was gripped by a 'deadly wave of lawlessness and chaos.'

'Our country has been knocked to its knees, humiliated before the world, yet we presume to lecture other people in other countries on their democracies,' Trump said.

He followed with a statement that appeared at first to tease a 2024 bid.

'So this is a little controversial. And I will either get a standing ovation - and I don't care about the ovation, I care about the country - or people are going to walk out of the room for what I'm about to say. But it's time finally to say it,' the former president said.

'If you look at countries through all throughout the world...The only ones that don't have a drug problem are those that institute the death penalty for drug dealers.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JVvlu_0gZf9dVe00
The former president gave an unusually dark speech where he described 'blood' flowing in the streets of Democrat-run cities
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RQmb8_0gZf9dVe00
Former President Trump is speaking at Treasure Island Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas

He added, 'They're the only ones they don't have any problem.'

'We just want to have, it's very simple, a great country again. And we have to have a safe country.'

Describing what he believes is the toll of rising crime in unusually dark detail, Trump claimed Democrat-run cities were full of rape and murder crimes. He was also quick to blame President Joe Biden's policies for fueling the wave of violence.

'The blood of these victims is almost exclusively in these Democrat strongholds. Babies are being killed, elderly women are being shot in the face and being raped,' Trump said.

'Elderly women are being raped. Children are being knife stabbed and disfigured. As a candidate, Joe Biden helped led his party's vile campaign against our police officers ,and then he carried the rioters' agenda straight into the White House.'

He said Biden's recent executive order increasing police accountability - including banning chokeholds, restricting no-knock warrants, among other measures - was 'defunding police departments.'

Trump accused Biden of having 'staffed his administration with an army of anti-police radicals,' despite voices to the president's left insisting his closest advisers may be too moderate on the issue.

He also used the crime wave concerns to launch yet another presidential tease.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28pKC1_0gZf9dVe00
Trump said his former lawyer Rudy Giuliani is in the hospital with a 'heart problem' days after he was subpoenaed by Georgia prosecutors in their ongoing election fraud probe

'Job number one for a new Republican Congress will be to stop this extreme agenda right in its tracks. We want law and order,' Trump said.

'And then we need to elect a Republican president in 2024 to bring Joe Biden's reign of lawlessness to an end.'

A recent report suggested that violent crime is increasing at an alarming rate compared to last year.

Six major cities - Los Angeles, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Atlanta, New York City, and Washington, DC - are all set to outpace their 2021 violent crime rates despite being just over halfway through the year, according to Fox News.

During the speech Trump once again took aim at New York Attorney General Letitia James, a frequent political foe of his since the Democrat official launched an investigation into his family's real estate empire in 2019.

He and his two eldest children, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr., have agreed to testify in James' civil probe into whether the Trump Organization committed financial fraud by misrepresenting the value of its assets. Their deposition date is scheduled for next Friday, July 15.

Trump suggested James' investigation was a violation of his civil rights in the Friday night speech.

'We have to dismantle every single street gang, cartel, and violent criminal organization operating in America,' Trump told his supporters. Prosecutors, no easy job, have to go after these violent criminals and really mean it.'

'In many cases, however, racist prosecutors should also be vigorously investigated for their brazen violation of federal civil rights laws.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CaFE9_0gZf9dVe00
New York Attorney General Letitia James has been investigating the Trump Organization since 2019. She subpoenaed Donald Trump and his two eldest children late last year

Hitting James directly, he said: 'It's happening to me, with a racist Attorney General in New York, who campaigned solely on the fact that she would get Donald Trump'

'I said, who is this woman? Is she crazy? A little bit. No, a lot,' he added as the crowd laughed.

Trump opened his rally with a video montage that began with clips that falsely suggested defunding the police is a goal for mainstream national Democrats.

It ends with hopeful, cinematic music and Trump promising: 'We will succeed.'

But his rally appearance got off to an awkward start as the former president began with a tribute to recently assassinated ex-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe - but was drowned out by his intro song, Lee Greenwood's 'God Bless the USA.'

Republicans see Nevada as rife with vulnerable blue seats that they can flip in the upcoming midterms.

Trump is in Las Vegas to campaign for Adam Laxalt, the former Nevada Attorney General who’s now running to unseat Democrat Senator Catherine Cortez Masto in November.

He’s also stumping for Nevada gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo. Lombardo, sheriff of Clark County, clinched the Republican nomination with Trump’s backing and is now set to face incumbent Democrat governor Steve Sisolak.

Both races are considered toss-ups. Lombardo is narrowly trailing Sisolak by just over two points in FiveThirtyEight’s polling average.

A Change Research poll from late June shows Cortez Masto holding onto a small three-percent lead.

Trump is immediately following his Las Vegas speech with a Save America rally in Alaska on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sYVAH_0gZf9dVe00
It's the former president's first of two back-to-back rallies this weekend. He is speaking in Alaska on Saturday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PWGYI_0gZf9dVe00
Republican Nevada Senate candidate Adam Laxalt (3L) speaks on a panel discussion at a "America First Agenda" rally where former US President Donald Trump is slated to speak in Las Vegas, Nevada, July 8
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XaCK0_0gZf9dVe00
Trump previously made remarks at a tele-rally for Laxalt, Nevada's former Attorney General (pictured shaking hands with Trump)

There, the ex-president is whipping up support for Republican Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka and House candidate Sarah Palin, Alaska’s former governor and a one-time vice presidential nominee.

While Palin is running to fill the seat of late longtime Rep. Don Young, who died this year, Tshibaka is looking to take down incumbent Senator Lisa Murkowski.

Murkowski is a fellow Republican who infuriated Trump by voting to convict him in his second impeachment trial.

The high-profile primary race will take place on August 16.

Trump’s back-to-back campaign appearances come on the heels of multiple reports that he’s looking to announce another presidential bid soon, as the House of Representatives’ January 6 committee investigation closes in on his current and former allies.

And in yet another hint that the former president wants to run for the White House in 2024, he announced on Wednesday night that his iconic ‘Trump Force One’ plane is back in service after being nearly unused since he took office in 2017.

The Boeing 757 jet was Trump’s favored method of transport during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AOL Corp

Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court

Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro. News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump’s finances.
GREENSBORO, NC
MSNBC

Trump bracing for indictment? WH lawyer testifying as Giuliani says 45 should have pardoned himself

Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone will go under oath and testify before the Jan. 6 committee. Cipollone was in the West Wing on Jan. 6 and warned Donald Trump’s team against committing “every crime imaginable.” Trump’s former deputy press secretary, who resigned from his administration after the insurrection, is also set to speak before the committee. Meanwhile, Rudy Giuliani spoke out Trump's legal woes, saying the former president “should have pardoned himself.”July 7, 2022.
POTUS
The Independent

Ivanka had a ‘bad feeling’ her father was setting up Mike Pence on Jan 6, Trump biographer claims

Tim O’Brien, author of TrumpNation: The Art of Being The Donald, has suggested the former president’s older daughter had a “bad feeling” about the pressure her father was putting on Mike Pence in the days leading up to 6 January.Clips of Ivanka Trump’s testimony have been played at the public hearings into the Capitol riot, which have also heard that Mr Trump was told repeatedly his scheme to get Vice President Pence to send back electors to the states – in the hope of overturning the election result – was illegal.MSNBC host Alex Witt asked Mr O’Brien: “Do you...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
State
Alaska State
State
Georgia State
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
The Independent

Liz Cheney says ‘apparently inebriated’ Giuliani told Trump to claim victory in Jan 6 hearing

Liz Cheney said that Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani was drunk on the night of the 2020 election, prompting the former New York mayor to brand her "hysterical."The Wyoming representative made the comment during an opening statement at the Jan 6 hearing on Monday (13 June).Ms Cheney said that Mr Trump rejected the advice of his campaign advisers - to await the counting of votes - instead following "the course recommended by an apparently inebriated Rudy Giuliani."Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
ohmymag.co.uk

2-year-old boy becomes a millionaire after his parents die in a mass shooting

While the debate on the carrying of weapons was reignited in the United States following the terrible mass shooting which took place in a school in Texas, another shooting took place a few days later near Chicago. During the celebrations of the American national holiday on July 4, 2022, a shooter named Robert Crimo open fired in Highland Park, killing 7 people in total. Among them, were Irina and Kevin McCarthy.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Steve Sisolak
Person
Sarah Palin
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Letitia James
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
Joe Lombardo
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Nbc
Daily Mail

Mexican cartel ordered by US judge to pay $4.6 billion to the families of nine women and children who were ambushed and massacred in 2019: Family accused them of carrying out attack in retribution for their public protests against the cartel

A Mexican drug cartel accused in the brutal slaughter of nine women and children from an offshoot Mormon community must pay $4.6 billion to the families, a federal judge from North Dakota ruled. The family members of the victims filed a lawsuit accusing the Juarez cartel of carrying out the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MSNBC

Trump’s legal peril: Giuliani subpoenaed as new Jan. 6 witnesses speak out after coup bombshells

Several of Donald Trump’s closest allies, including Rudy Giuliani, Senator Lindsey Graham, and John Eastman, have been subpoenaed by a Georgia grand jury in the criminal probe into Trump’s election interference. This comes as more witnesses are coming forward in the Jan. 6 investigation following Cassidy Hutchinson’s bombshell testimony. The next Jan. 6 hearing is set to focus on the role extremist groups played in the insurrection. Meanwhile, Trump is eying an early presidential run announcement.July 5, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
AOL Corp

‘Wimp!’: Trump reportedly berated Pence on Jan. 6 phone call

On Jan. 6, 2021, then-President Donald Trump berated Vice President Mike Pence on a phone call shortly before he addressed his supporters at the Washington rally prior to the riot that unfolded at the U.S. Capitol, witnesses from his administration told the Jan. 6 select committee. Videotaped testimony about the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

481K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy