Shinzo Abe’s body arrives in Tokyo as election campaign resumes in shadow of killing

A motorcade believed to be transporting the body of killed former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe leaves Nara Medical University Hospital in Kashihara on Saturday.

The body of Shinzo Abe has returned to Tokyo as politicians prepared to resume campaigning for Sunday’s upper house elections in the shadow of the assassination of Japan’s longest-serving prime minister.

On Saturday morning, a hearse carrying the body of Abe accompanied by his wife, Akie, left the hospital in Kashihara where the former prime minister was treated after being shot from behind by a gunman during a campaign speech in the western city of Nara. The hearse was later seen arriving at his residence in the Tokyo suburb of Shibuya, as senior members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), dressed in black, lined up to pay their respects.

The LDP – the party that Abe once led – and other parties said they would resume campaigning on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s vote, in which they and coalition partner Komeito are expected to cement their majority in parliament. Politicians said they were determined to show the assassination could not stop democracy.

Meanwhile, police are scrambling to establish a motive for the killing, amid shock and anger that a politician could be gunned down in broad daylight in one of the world’s safest societies.

The suspect arrested at the scene of Friday’s shooting, Tetsuya Yamagami, told police that he initially planned to attack the leader of a religious group to which his mother had donated money, causing her to go bankrupt, the Kyodo news agency said, quoting investigative sources.

Yamagami, a 41-year old resident of Nara, said he was also “dissatisfied” with Abe, whom he accused of promoting the group, adding that he had not targeted the politician because he disagreed with his politics.

The suspect had earlier said he bore a grudge against a “specific organisation” and believed Abe was part of it, although police have declined to name the group and it is not clear if it exists.

Yamagami worked at a manufacturing plant in the Kansai region of western Japan from around the autumn of 2020 until May this year, Kyodo quoted an employment agency as saying. He had previously been a member of the maritime self-defence forces – Japan’s version of the navy – for three years until August 2005.

Police are investigating whether the suspect acted alone.

Nara prefectural police said they would look into whether security at Abe’s event – where he had been calling on voters to re-elect his LDP colleague Kei Sato – was sufficient amid criticism that it should have been stronger.

Officials said no threats had been made against Abe, whose death will almost certainly prompt a rethink of the tradition of bringing politicians into close contact with voters.

Japanese media said a wake for Abe would be held on Monday, and a funeral for close relatives would take place the following day.

Meanwhile, tributes have continued to pour in for the leader. On Saturday, three member states of the Quad grouping that includes Japan hailed Abe as a “transformative leader for Japan and for Japanese relations with each one of our countries”.

People offer prayers on Saturday at the site where Shinzo Abe was shot dead in Nara, western Japan. Photograph: Jiji Press/EPA

“He also played a formative role in the founding of the Quad partnership, and worked tirelessly to advance a shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific,” said Joe Biden, Anthony Albanese and Narendra Modi in a joint statement from the US, Australian and Indian leaders.

“Our hearts are with the people of Japan – and prime minister Kishida – in this moment of grief. We will honour prime minister Abe’s memory by redoubling our work towards a peaceful and prosperous region.”

Even regional powers with whom Abe had clashed expressed their sympathies. China’s president, Xi Jinping, on Saturday sent a message of condolence to Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida, Chinese state media reported, and the Chinese embassy in Japan praised Abe’s “contribution to the improvement and development” of ties. South Korea’s president, Yoon Suk-yeol, called the killing an “unacceptable act”.

Separately, Albanese said landmarks across Australia would be lit up in red and white in recognition of Japan’s loss. Biden – who earlier said he was “stunned, outraged and deeply saddened” – has ordered flags on US government buildings to fly at half-mast.

The UN secretary general, António Guterres, said he was deeply saddened by a killing that “has profoundly shocked Japanese society”.

“[Abe] will be remembered as a staunch defender of multilateralism, respected leader, and supporter of the United Nations,” he said.

On Saturday in Nara, an ancient capital in the west known for its Buddhist temples and free-roaming deer, a steady stream of mourners came to remember their former leader, a man who was easily the country’s most recognisable politician.

Though a divisive leader politically, Shinzo Abe was easily Japan’s most recognisable politician. Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

Alone and in pairs, they stepped forward to lay flowers, bottles of sports drink, slices of watermelon wrapped in cellophane, and bags of sweets. They bowed and clasped their hands in prayer; some shed tears and lowered their heads again as they turned towards banks of TV cameras.

“I just couldn’t sit back and do nothing. I had to come,” said Nara resident Sachie Nagafuji, 54, visiting the scene with his son.

Abe was a divisive leader, adored by conservatives who had tired of decades of official soul-searching over Japan’s wartime conduct but loathed by progressives who watched on with horror as he used his party’s comfortable majority in parliament to loosen some of the legal shackles on the military, known as the self-defence forces.

Among his admirers were Rami Miyamoto, a 23-year-old company employee who had stopped to watch Abe’s speech on the way to a work meeting. “I’m in a state of shock,” she said. “I followed Abe’s career as prime minister and admired what he was trying to do for Japan. I’ll remember him as someone who faced huge challenges but always came back and carried on. I will never forgive the person who did this.”

With Reuters and Agence France-Presse