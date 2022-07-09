ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Shinzo Abe’s body arrives in Tokyo as election campaign resumes in shadow of killing

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15B1pe_0gZf9ccv00
A motorcade believed to be transporting the body of killed former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe leaves Nara Medical University Hospital in Kashihara on Saturday.

The body of Shinzo Abe has returned to Tokyo as politicians prepared to resume campaigning for Sunday’s upper house elections in the shadow of the assassination of Japan’s longest-serving prime minister.

On Saturday morning, a hearse carrying the body of Abe accompanied by his wife, Akie, left the hospital in Kashihara where the former prime minister was treated after being shot from behind by a gunman during a campaign speech in the western city of Nara. The hearse was later seen arriving at his residence in the Tokyo suburb of Shibuya, as senior members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), dressed in black, lined up to pay their respects.

The LDP – the party that Abe once led – and other parties said they would resume campaigning on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s vote, in which they and coalition partner Komeito are expected to cement their majority in parliament. Politicians said they were determined to show the assassination could not stop democracy.

Meanwhile, police are scrambling to establish a motive for the killing, amid shock and anger that a politician could be gunned down in broad daylight in one of the world’s safest societies.

The suspect arrested at the scene of Friday’s shooting, Tetsuya Yamagami, told police that he initially planned to attack the leader of a religious group to which his mother had donated money, causing her to go bankrupt, the Kyodo news agency said, quoting investigative sources.

Yamagami, a 41-year old resident of Nara, said he was also “dissatisfied” with Abe, whom he accused of promoting the group, adding that he had not targeted the politician because he disagreed with his politics.

The suspect had earlier said he bore a grudge against a “specific organisation” and believed Abe was part of it, although police have declined to name the group and it is not clear if it exists.

Yamagami worked at a manufacturing plant in the Kansai region of western Japan from around the autumn of 2020 until May this year, Kyodo quoted an employment agency as saying. He had previously been a member of the maritime self-defence forces – Japan’s version of the navy – for three years until August 2005.

Police are investigating whether the suspect acted alone.

Nara prefectural police said they would look into whether security at Abe’s event – where he had been calling on voters to re-elect his LDP colleague Kei Sato – was sufficient amid criticism that it should have been stronger.

Officials said no threats had been made against Abe, whose death will almost certainly prompt a rethink of the tradition of bringing politicians into close contact with voters.

Japanese media said a wake for Abe would be held on Monday, and a funeral for close relatives would take place the following day.

Meanwhile, tributes have continued to pour in for the leader. On Saturday, three member states of the Quad grouping that includes Japan hailed Abe as a “transformative leader for Japan and for Japanese relations with each one of our countries”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SG5yq_0gZf9ccv00
People offer prayers on Saturday at the site where Shinzo Abe was shot dead in Nara, western Japan. Photograph: Jiji Press/EPA

“He also played a formative role in the founding of the Quad partnership, and worked tirelessly to advance a shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific,” said Joe Biden, Anthony Albanese and Narendra Modi in a joint statement from the US, Australian and Indian leaders.

“Our hearts are with the people of Japan – and prime minister Kishida – in this moment of grief. We will honour prime minister Abe’s memory by redoubling our work towards a peaceful and prosperous region.”

Even regional powers with whom Abe had clashed expressed their sympathies. China’s president, Xi Jinping, on Saturday sent a message of condolence to Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida, Chinese state media reported, and the Chinese embassy in Japan praised Abe’s “contribution to the improvement and development” of ties. South Korea’s president, Yoon Suk-yeol, called the killing an “unacceptable act”.

Separately, Albanese said landmarks across Australia would be lit up in red and white in recognition of Japan’s loss. Biden – who earlier said he was “stunned, outraged and deeply saddened” – has ordered flags on US government buildings to fly at half-mast.

The UN secretary general, António Guterres, said he was deeply saddened by a killing that “has profoundly shocked Japanese society”.

“[Abe] will be remembered as a staunch defender of multilateralism, respected leader, and supporter of the United Nations,” he said.

On Saturday in Nara, an ancient capital in the west known for its Buddhist temples and free-roaming deer, a steady stream of mourners came to remember their former leader, a man who was easily the country’s most recognisable politician.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zNRHz_0gZf9ccv00
Though a divisive leader politically, Shinzo Abe was easily Japan’s most recognisable politician. Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

Alone and in pairs, they stepped forward to lay flowers, bottles of sports drink, slices of watermelon wrapped in cellophane, and bags of sweets. They bowed and clasped their hands in prayer; some shed tears and lowered their heads again as they turned towards banks of TV cameras.

“I just couldn’t sit back and do nothing. I had to come,” said Nara resident Sachie Nagafuji, 54, visiting the scene with his son.

Abe was a divisive leader, adored by conservatives who had tired of decades of official soul-searching over Japan’s wartime conduct but loathed by progressives who watched on with horror as he used his party’s comfortable majority in parliament to loosen some of the legal shackles on the military, known as the self-defence forces.

Among his admirers were Rami Miyamoto, a 23-year-old company employee who had stopped to watch Abe’s speech on the way to a work meeting. “I’m in a state of shock,” she said. “I followed Abe’s career as prime minister and admired what he was trying to do for Japan. I’ll remember him as someone who faced huge challenges but always came back and carried on. I will never forgive the person who did this.”

With Reuters and Agence France-Presse

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The French are obsessed with the burkini – and it’s all getting a bit embarrassing

Hello and welcome to the Get a Grip prize, which I just invented. The GAG award is given on an ad hoc basis to a country doing a standout job of humiliating itself on the global stage by fixating on something ridiculous while the world burns. The award honours those who seem to have lost all sense of perspective and gently urges them to try worrying about something more important.
EUROPE
The Guardian

‘The Punisher’: Rodrigo Duterte’s violent reign as Philippines president to end

Six years ago, the tough-talking mayor of Davao City, known as “the Punisher” because of his merciless approach to crime, was on the brink of taking national power in the Philippines. He promised to move power away from Manila elites, tackle poverty, corruption, and drugs. “When I become president,” Rodrigo Duterte told one rally, “I will order the police to find those people [involved in drugs] and kill them. The funeral parlours will be packed.”
ASIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Albanese
Person
Fumio Kishida
Person
António Guterres
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Shinzo Abe
Daily Mail

Shinzo Abe's widow who broke the rules: Ex- DJ Akie, 60, champions LGBT rights and 'womenomics' that at times put her at odds with her conservative husband - but she stayed by his side through health issues and career woes

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who has died in hospital after being shot at a campaign speech, is survived by his wife Akie, a progressive socialite and former radio DJ who broke with convention by carving out a role for herself on the world stage. The daughter of a...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo Tokyo#United Nations#Liberal Democratic Party#Ldp#Kyodo
HOLAUSA

Two-year-old Prince Charles joins future Queens in new portrait

Future European monarchs came together for a group portrait ahead of Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway’s birthday gala dinner. The Norwegian Royal House released a photo of the 18-year-old Princess, who is second in line to the throne, seated between Princess Estelle of Sweden and Prince Charles of...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Prince Harry reveals 'significant tensions' with Queen's top aide as he sues Home Office in police protection row: Duke says it was not 'appropriate' for Sir Edward Young to have been involved in decision to remove his Met bodyguards, High Court hears

Prince Harry had a strained relationship with one of the Queen's top aides, the High Court has today been hold. 'Significant tensions' are said to have existed between the Duke of Sussex and the Queen's Private Secretary, Sir Edward Young, according to the prince's legal team. The pair's relationship was...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Elections
Daily Mail

Ukraine army releases bizarre propaganda video thanking Australia for its help stopping Russian 'pests' ... featuring Steve Irwin, Kylie Minogue and Shane Warne

Ukraine's Ministry of Defence has paid tribute to Australia's military assistance with a bizarre video celebrating some of our national treasures in a heartwarming message. Australia was one of the first countries to provide combat vehicle and economic support when Ukraine was invaded by Russia in February. As war-torn Ukraine...
WORLD
Indy100

This map shows what would happen to you if a nuclear bomb was dropped where you live

We live in what seems like an ever increasingly hostile world.The conflict in Ukraine has been a stark wake-up call for many people that huge superpowers like Russia have the capabilities to launch an attack on their neighbouring nations and have shown indications that they aren't willing to stop there.Just last week, Vladimir Putin's ally Andrey Gurulyov said on Russian state TV that if they wanted to trigger World War III they would first drop the bombs on London.Gurulyov, a member of the pro-Putin United Russia party said: "We’ll destroy the entire group of the enemy’s space satellites during the...
WORLD
The Guardian

The Guardian

354K+
Followers
84K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy