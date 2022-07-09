ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Lawmakers move state abortion amendment closer to 2023 vote

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KWO9y_0gZf9Rro00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A proposal to have voters decide whether to add a provision to the Pennsylvania Constitution to say it does not guarantee any rights relating to abortion or public funding of abortions passed the Legislature on Friday and could be on the ballot next spring.

The language was among five proposed Republican-written amendments that were approved by both the House and Senate after a pair of charged debates among state lawmakers who have promised their voters to fight for or against abortion rights.

"Do we want the people of the commonwealth to fund abortions — why are we so afraid to put this question before the people?" said Rep. Clint Owlett, of Tioga County, among many Republicans to focus on letting the voters decide.

Democrats said the measure was a step that will put GOP lawmakers closer to achieving what is, for most of them, a longstanding goal: to prohibit or severely limit access to abortion.

"It's a pathway," said Rep. Emily Kinkead, D-Allegheny, "and to say otherwise is a lie."

The proposal still needs another round of passage in both chambers in the legislative session that starts in January, and supporters hope to get it before voters for a referendum during the 2023 spring primary.

The votes fell mostly along partisan lines, 28-22 in the Senate and 107-92 in the House.

The bill also contains proposed constitutional amendments to require voter ID, have gubernatorial candidates choose their own running mates, empower lawmakers to cancel regulations without facing a governor's veto and establish election audits. Lawmakers voted them as a package, but voters would consider them individually.

The abortion provision drew the most attention by far during the two marathon debates Friday, conducted as lawmakers were holding final votes on the state's annual budget bills.

"Women should have the right to their own bodies, full stop, full stop," said Sen. Lindsey Williams, D-Allegheny. "If you don't want to have an abortion, don't have one, but don't take away my right or the right of other women in this commonwealth to make that decision for herself."

Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, recalled his experience nine years ago when his child was delivered stillborn, after which he and his wife had to name him and received birth and death certificates.

"So for me, my sincere belief is that I will stand and be a voice for the voiceless, I will stand to protect what I believe is unborn life, because that's what I believe," Pittman said.

In the lengthy House debate, Rep. Melissa Shusterman, D-Chester, called the proposal "extreme and extremely cruel to women."

"This takes away individual liberties, a woman's right to control her life," Shusterman said. "My right to control my life, my sister's right to control her life. And it allows for political and religious leaders to insert their radical, uninformed beliefs in the doctor's office."

The Republican nominee for governor in the November election, Franklin County Republican Sen. Doug Mastriano, argued for the voter ID requirement by listing other activities that require identification.

"It's really important in our constitutional republic that people have faith and trust in the election system and they have an equal share in the vote," Mastriano said.

On the gubernatorial running mates question, Sen. Dave Argall, R-Schuylkill, said it would fix the sometimes dysfunctional relationship between the officials who run independently in primary elections.

"We've seen in this building governors and lieutenant governors that didn't even talk to each other, let alone work with each other," Argall said.

Legislative Republicans have increasingly been turning to the constitutional amendment process to get around the veto of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf. It allows them to advance policy changes with a simple majority and makes them much harder to reverse.

Comments / 3

Related
Fortune

Justice Brett Kavanaugh hints he will support constitutional right to travel across state lines for abortions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Salon

Brett Kavanaugh voted to reverse Roe v. Wade, but is fine with people traveling for abortions

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When the U.S. Supreme Court announced its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization on Friday, June 24, one of the six GOP-appointed justices who had voted to overturn Roe v. Wade was Donald Trump appointee Justice Brett Kavanaugh — who, contrary to the claims of Sen. Susan Collins in 2018, clearly did not consider Roe "settled law." Individual states, under the Dobbs ruling, are now free to outlaw abortion.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Pittman
Person
Dave Argall
Person
Melissa Shusterman
TODAY.com

Former law clerk to Justice Thomas, Kavanaugh speaks on abortion ruling

Jennifer Mascott, a former law clerk to Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, joins Saturday TODAY to discuss the logic behind the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Mascott, an assistant law professor at George Mason University, said “Issues of this level of importance should not be decided for all of us by just nine justices in robes.”June 25, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

'They can go to hell!': Right rejects push to force women to register for the draft

Some Republicans in Congress are going to war against their own party, coming out in full force against a renewed effort to make women register for the military draft. A coalition of 11 Republican senators led by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) lambasted a proposed amendment to the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act by Senate Democrats that would require women to register with the Selective Service System, putting them at odds with even some members of their own party who voted in favor of the amendment.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Mitt Romney and Rand Paul among 14 Republicans voting against healthcare for veterans suffering from burn pits

Fourteen Republican senators, including Mitt Romney and Rand Paul, have voted against providing healthcare and benefits to US veterans who came home from America’s post-9/11 wars sick and dying from rare cancers and respiratory illnesses.On Thursday, the Senate passed the SFC Heath Robinson Honoring our PACT Act – a landmark bill that will presumptively link 23 conditions to a veterans’ exposure to burn pits while on deployment overseas.Now, around 3.5 million US veterans who lived and worked next to the huge open-air pits will finally be given automatic access to healthcare and disability benefits if they develop one of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Constitutional Amendments#Legislature#Politics State#Politics Legislative#House#Senate#Republicans#Democrats#Gop
abovethelaw.com

Just An FYI, The Supreme Court Is Going To Cancel Democratic Elections Next Year

Future generations will affix the word “infamous” to the freshly concluded Supreme Court Term with such regularity that it crosses into cliché. Or at least they will if history books still exist by then. Which is an open question at this juncture because large swaths of the country seem content to erase such “woke Critical Race Theory” opinions like that from the collective memory. And the local politicians pushing for that future are about to score a big boost when the Supreme Court decides to cancel democratic elections next year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
abovethelaw.com

Supreme Court Officials SHOCKED To Learn That Supreme Court Rules Apply To The Supreme Court

It’s reached a terrifying level of cliché to note that the ethical rules governing the Supreme Court don’t actually apply to the Supreme Court. But that’s not half as scary as the realization that the institution that exists as an opaque aristocratic shadow government way outside of the original public meaning of the Constitution has zero belief that ANY of its rulings should apply to itself.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NBC News

The amendment ending slavery could be the key to securing abortion rights

In its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the Supreme Court made clear that its new majority rejects the interpretation of the right to privacy in the U.S. Constitution that made Roe v. Wade and a host of other Supreme Court precedents possible. In permitting Mississippi’s ban on most abortions after 15 weeks, the majority in Dobbs declared the ground on which the right to privacy stands to be sand — shifting and unsound.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Independent

Clarence Thomas says Supreme Court should ‘reconsider’ legalising same-sex marriage and contraception in wake of Roe decision

Justice Clarence Thomas, in his opinion concurring with the overturning of Roe v Wade and effectively ending constitutional protections for abortion in the US, called on his colleagues in the US Supreme Court to overturn the rulings that currently protect the right to contraception, same-sex relationships, and same-sex marriage. On Friday, in his concurrent opinion to Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Thomas emphasized that SCOTUS should “reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell. ““Because any substantive due process decision is ‘demonstrably erroneous’... we have a duty to ‘correct the error’ established in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
59K+
Followers
29K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy