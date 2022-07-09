DeSantis' executive order takes aim at pharmacy benefit managers and prescription drug costs
By WGCU
The governor's order requires state agencies to review contracts with pharmacy benefit managers to ensure that costs are justified. He also expressed disappointment over the FDA's delay in approving Canadian drug imports. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a new executive order Friday aimed at adding transparency to the role of...
Power the Future founder Daniel Turner scorned the Biden "crime family" for profiting from selling oil barrels while Americans suffer Thursday on "The Ingraham Angle." DANIEL TURNER: This is disturbing on multiple levels. To start with, the president told us he was releasing these reserves to lower the price of gas nationally. And then you find out that he, through Secretary Granholm of the Department of Energy, is selling them around on the world market and selling them to the communist Chinese. So, "A," we're selling our strategic raw materials, our strategic reserves to the communist country [that's] our adversary. And then you find out one of the companies that was brokering this deal — one of [its] top investors is, of course, Hunter Biden.
WASHINGTON — Democrats are bracing for an action-packed July when Congress returns from recess this week, with President Joe Biden's legislative agenda facing a crucial stretch and the House Jan. 6 committee's high-profile public hearings approaching a finale. In the Senate, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has stepped up...
A decade ago, Republicans went after the Affordable Care Act on a variety of fronts, including one that was unexpected. The Democrats’ landmark health care reform package expanded access to contraception, and as regular readers may recall, a surprising number of GOP lawmakers on Capitol Hill had a problem with that.
FIRST ON FOX: The House is poised to push forward on this year’s $840 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), the annual bill that funds the military and would give troops a pay raise. Nestled within the bill, however, is a $37 billion amendment from Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine,...
Reconciliation talks have been revived among Senate Democrats for a significantly scaled-back version of President Joe Biden’s sweeping social welfare and green energy bill that might win the support of all Democrats in the chamber.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed legislation Monday for the second time in four years that would demand North Carolina sheriffs learn the immigration status of their jails’ inmates and make an effort to hold those whom federal agents want to pick up. The Democratic governor vetoed a similar Republican measure in 2019, which came on the heels of newly elected sheriffs in several urban counties deciding against working closely with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents who are seeking suspects they believe are in the country unlawfully. Cooper on Monday vetoed four of the final seven bills...
The Justice Department is calling on the US Supreme Court to toss a recent ruling that sidelined the Biden administration’s immigration enforcement priorities. DOJ lawyers filed a stay request Friday, arguing that a district court overstepped when it froze the enforcement policy. The Department of Homeland Security guidelines in question direct immigration officials to prioritize the detention and deportation of people who threaten national security, public safety, or border security. The Trump administration cast a broader net, targeting anyone in the country without authorization.
Knee replacement surgery happens about 800,000 times a year in the United States. "Multiple studies have shown that about 80% of people are very happy with their knee replacement," said Dr. Brian Larkin, an orthopedic surgeon, and Chief Medical Officer with Orthopedic Centers of Colorado. That leaves 20% of patients who are not happy with their new knee, and Dr. Larkin hopes that the new Persona IQ Smart Knee will give them the tools to help those people. "The goal is that if we can get a lot of data, hopefully, that will allow some people to improve or we...
July 7 (UPI) -- Senate Democrats have agreed to close a tax loophole for rich people to raise money to save Medicare from going bankrupt. The lawmakers plan to close the loophole for individuals earning $400,000 or more a year, which allowed them to avoid a 3.8% tax on some income from pass-through businesses, sources told NBC News and Business Insider.
PHOENIX (AP) — The leader of Arizona’s largest abortion provider said Tuesday her organization will not resume the procedures in one county even though a federal judge has blocked a fetal “personhood” law they feared could lead to criminal charges against doctors and others. Brittany Fonteno, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Arizona, blamed “vague and confusing” statements from Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich about a near-total pre-statehood ban on abortions for the decision. That law has been on the books since at least 1901 but has been blocked since shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade. That injunction covers Pima County, home to Tucson, and the attorney general, so the judge’s decision on the personhood law left open the possibility they would resume in Tucson. The high court overturned Roe last month, saying women do not have a constitutional right to abortion, allowing states to limit or even ban all abortions.
WASHINGTON — A move by lawmakers to make permanent an increase the minimum wage for federal contractors as part of the annual defense authorization bill faces Republican opposition as the measure heads to the House floor for debate. Included in the sweeping military spending measure, which Congress has passed...
A famously messy 2006 Supreme Court ruling on the reach of the federal Clean Water Act over wetlands and isolated waterways is headed once again to the high court this fall. At issue: the “significant nexus test” that let federal regulators cast a wide net over wetlands and waterways.
Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s lawsuit blaming China for COVID-19 was dismissed Friday when a federal judge ruled his court has no jurisdiction over foreign governments. U.S. District Judge Stephen Limbaugh, in a 38-page ruling, wrote that a federal law setting rules for when a sovereign foreign entity could be sued in U.S. courts doesn’t allow any part of the lawsuit filed by Schmitt in April 2020 to continue.
Pointing to robust June jobs numbers and falling gas prices, President Biden said Friday that his economic "program is working." "Today the Labor Department reported that we've added 372,000 jobs last month, 372,000. Here's why it's important: Our private sector has now recovered all of the jobs lost during the pandemic and added jobs on top of that," Biden said at a White House event where he signed an executive order directing the Department of Health and Human Services to expand access to abortion pills and contraception in the wake of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. "We have more Americans working today in the private sector than any day under my predecessor, more today than anytime in American history, today."
Coal-fired power plants, like the Longview Power Plant in Maidsville, W.Va., have struggled financially in recent years.Spencer Platt/Getty Images. The state of North Dakota is rich in a kind of soft, brown coal, called lignite, which it burns to make electricity, selling the excess to neighboring states and Canada.
The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has given New York University over $40,000 to conduct a study on why children 'favor Whiteness and maleness over other identities.'. The study, which began in February and concludes in January 2025, aims to understand the processes that leaves children believing...
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday began wading through the dozens of state laws that have taken effect in the two weeks since the Supreme Court ended the constitutional right to an abortion, and heard from witnesses who said the effect on Black patients will be especially harsh. “People of color, specifically […]
The highest Court in the most powerful nation in the world appears to have decided that it only needs to follow the law when it feels like it. Last December, for example, the Supreme Court handed down a decision that fundamentally alters the Union — giving states sweeping authority to restrict their residents’ constitutional rights.
Carol Tobias' life's work came to fruition when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last month, doing away with federal protections for abortion rights and 50 years of precedent. But like the rest of the anti-abortion rights movement, Tobias and her organization, National Right to Life, are looking ahead...
