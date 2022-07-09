ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis' executive order takes aim at pharmacy benefit managers and prescription drug costs

By WGCU
usf.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe governor's order requires state agencies to review contracts with pharmacy benefit managers to ensure that costs are justified. He also expressed disappointment over the FDA's delay in approving Canadian drug imports. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a new executive order Friday aimed at adding transparency to the role of...

health.wusf.usf.edu

Fox News

Biden 'crime family' profits from oil while Americans suffer from gas prices: Energy expert

Power the Future founder Daniel Turner scorned the Biden "crime family" for profiting from selling oil barrels while Americans suffer Thursday on "The Ingraham Angle." DANIEL TURNER: This is disturbing on multiple levels. To start with, the president told us he was releasing these reserves to lower the price of gas nationally. And then you find out that he, through Secretary Granholm of the Department of Energy, is selling them around on the world market and selling them to the communist Chinese. So, "A," we're selling our strategic raw materials, our strategic reserves to the communist country [that's] our adversary. And then you find out one of the companies that was brokering this deal — one of [its] top investors is, of course, Hunter Biden.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NBC News

Senate hits the gas on Biden agenda bill as House Democrats plan abortion votes

WASHINGTON — Democrats are bracing for an action-packed July when Congress returns from recess this week, with President Joe Biden's legislative agenda facing a crucial stretch and the House Jan. 6 committee's high-profile public hearings approaching a finale. In the Senate, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has stepped up...
MSNBC

Republicans help make contraception access a campaign issue

A decade ago, Republicans went after the Affordable Care Act on a variety of fronts, including one that was unexpected. The Democrats’ landmark health care reform package expanded access to contraception, and as regular readers may recall, a surprising number of GOP lawmakers on Capitol Hill had a problem with that.
U.S. POLITICS
UPI News

Senate Democrats agree to close tax loophole to save Medicare from bankruptcy

July 7 (UPI) -- Senate Democrats have agreed to close a tax loophole for rich people to raise money to save Medicare from going bankrupt. The lawmakers plan to close the loophole for individuals earning $400,000 or more a year, which allowed them to avoid a 3.8% tax on some income from pass-through businesses, sources told NBC News and Business Insider.
The Associated Press

Big Arizona provider won't resume abortions despite ruling

PHOENIX (AP) — The leader of Arizona’s largest abortion provider said Tuesday her organization will not resume the procedures in one county even though a federal judge has blocked a fetal “personhood” law they feared could lead to criminal charges against doctors and others. Brittany Fonteno, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Arizona, blamed “vague and confusing” statements from Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich about a near-total pre-statehood ban on abortions for the decision. That law has been on the books since at least 1901 but has been blocked since shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade. That injunction covers Pima County, home to Tucson, and the attorney general, so the judge’s decision on the personhood law left open the possibility they would resume in Tucson. The high court overturned Roe last month, saying women do not have a constitutional right to abortion, allowing states to limit or even ban all abortions.
ARIZONA STATE
eenews.net

When SCOTUS meets WOTUS

A famously messy 2006 Supreme Court ruling on the reach of the federal Clean Water Act over wetlands and isolated waterways is headed once again to the high court this fall. At issue: the “significant nexus test” that let federal regulators cast a wide net over wetlands and waterways.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Missouri Independent

Federal judge dismisses Missouri AG Eric Schmitt lawsuit blaming China for COVID-19

Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s lawsuit blaming China for COVID-19 was dismissed Friday when a federal judge ruled his court has no jurisdiction over foreign governments. U.S. District Judge Stephen Limbaugh, in a 38-page ruling, wrote that a federal law setting rules for when a sovereign foreign entity could be sued in U.S. courts doesn’t allow any part of the lawsuit filed by Schmitt in April 2020 to continue.
MISSOURI STATE
AOL Corp

Biden touts jobs numbers, falling gas prices: 'The program is working'

Pointing to robust June jobs numbers and falling gas prices, President Biden said Friday that his economic "program is working." "Today the Labor Department reported that we've added 372,000 jobs last month, 372,000. Here's why it's important: Our private sector has now recovered all of the jobs lost during the pandemic and added jobs on top of that," Biden said at a White House event where he signed an executive order directing the Department of Health and Human Services to expand access to abortion pills and contraception in the wake of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. "We have more Americans working today in the private sector than any day under my predecessor, more today than anytime in American history, today."
BUSINESS
Daily Montanan

Members of U.S. Senate panel fight over effects of abortion ruling on Black patients

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday began wading through the dozens of state laws that have taken effect in the two weeks since the Supreme Court ended the constitutional right to an abortion, and heard from witnesses who said the effect on Black patients will be especially harsh. “People of color, specifically […] The post Members of U.S. Senate panel fight over effects of abortion ruling on Black patients appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vox

The post-legal Supreme Court

The highest Court in the most powerful nation in the world appears to have decided that it only needs to follow the law when it feels like it. Last December, for example, the Supreme Court handed down a decision that fundamentally alters the Union — giving states sweeping authority to restrict their residents’ constitutional rights.
CONGRESS & COURTS

