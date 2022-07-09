ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Versailles tax preparer sentenced to prison

 4 days ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A tax preparer from Versailles will spend more than a year in federal prison and pay more than $180,000 in restitution after pleading guilty to filing false tax returns.

Angela Jo Campbell Young, 56, was sentenced Thursday in federal court after admitting to filing tax returns under two Social Security numbers from 2008 to 2014, according to a U.S. attorney's office news release. She had been issued a new Social Security card and number in 2006 after a claim of identity theft, according to the release.

Her false returns led the IRS to lose about $85,000, the U.S. attorney said. Campbell Young also received nearly $100,000 in fraudulent Social Security benefits, according to the release.

Campbell Young was the owner of Campbell's Tax Service and worked as an accountant at a construction firm.

U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark sentenced her to 16 months in federal prison.

