SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections approved the 2022 Election Administration Plan following an unplanned executive session at Monday’s meeting. The deadline to submit the plan to the Ohio Secretary of State office was Monday, and board members were concerned about approving a plan that was not yet complete after Director Pam Kerrigan said that while there were no additional changes currently, there may be changes that would need to be made to the plan at the August board meeting. Southwest Regional Liasion Kenny Henning recommended that the board approve and submit the current plan and make note to the Secretary of State’s office that the plan would likely be amended and expanded in the future.

SHELBY COUNTY, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO