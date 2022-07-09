ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

COVID HOSPITALIZATIONS, ICU ADMISSIONS UP BY TWO-THIRDS

eastcountymagazine.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly 8, 2022 (San Diego) - Hospitalizations for COVID-related illness are on the rise, up 66 percent in the last 30 days, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reports. New ICU admissions rose 68 percent during that same time frame. The County has also seen an...

www.eastcountymagazine.org

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPBS

Health officials urge caution as LA County inches towards mask mandate

As Los Angeles County inches towards a possible return to an indoor masking mandate, San Diego health officials are urging similar caution. And as San Diego struggles with yet another spike in coronavirus cases, another virus has also been catching the attention of health officials in recent months. According to CDC, there have been over 750 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the U.S., with over 130 of those in California. Plus, the true-crime mystery of the 2011 death of Rebecca Zahau in Coronado took another turn late last week. The Zahau family dropped its lawsuit requesting unreleased documents about the case from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. Instead, family members say they are now preparing to formally request the Medical Examiner to reclassify the death of 32-year old Zahau from suicide to homicide or undetermined. Also, people who’ve served time in prison often face big obstacles when they get out. But there are several programs in San Diego County that aim to help make that transition easier. Then, the suicide crisis among military veterans is a well-documented and deeply complicated phenomenon. This same issue among active duty servicemen, however, is increasing at an alarming rate in recent years. Finally, the KPBS podcast Port of Entry is back with new episodes. This time with a series of stories on how the border can change minds.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Government
San Diego, CA
Coronavirus
San Diego County, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego, CA
Health
San Diego, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
kusi.com

Mayor Todd Gloria’s homeless policies are failing San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Monday, a homeless woman was found dead beneath the I-5 overpass in Little Italy, authorities reported. The homeless death in Little Italy is just the latest example of San Diego’s worsening crisis, but San Diego’s elected leaders insist on saying they are fixing the situation.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Icu#Hospital#Antiviral#2 1 1#San Diegans
sandiegocountynews.com

Customs and Border Protection Agriculture Specialists intercepted two pests at Otay Mesa crossing

San Diego, CA–U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists (CBPAS) at the Otay Mesa cargo crossing in San Diego intercepted two pests on two different occasions. Local U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) Plant Protection and Quarantine (PPQ) identified them to be “First-in-Port”...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

10 farmers’ markets to check out in San Diego

SAN DIEGO – When in doubt, farmers’ market it out!. In San Diego County, it’s not hard to find a farmers’ market, no matter what day of the week you are looking to find some fresh produce. With more than two dozen markets throughout the area each week, it’s not hard to locate an event near you that is worth checking out.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

Drive-Thru Food Distribution

July 11, 2022 (Lemon Grove) – If you’re a Lemon Grove resident, you can pickup free food at a drive-through food distribution this Saturday, July 16 starting at 9 a.m. until supplies last. The event will be held at the Lemon Grove Recreation Center, 3131 School Lane in Lemon Grove.
LEMON GROVE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
San Diego weekly Reader

Inside Child Protective Services

“When I got back to Stepping Stones from Vista Hill, I decided, ‘Okay, this is it.’ All the people there were the only friends I had. I got in drug counseling twice a week. I went to AA. I saw my therapist and a psychiatrist. I did what they wanted me to. Because I didn’t want to leave."
CREDIT CARDS
eastcountymagazine.org

NO ROOM IN THE ICU FOR CENTRAL CALIFORNIANS; SOUTHERN CA ICU AVAILABILITY DROPS TO 5.3%

December 13, 2020 (California) – The San Joaquin Valley region in Central California, comprised of Calaveras, Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, San Benito, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tulare, and Tuolumne counties, had zero available ICU beds, as of Saturday, 16 days after Thanksgiving. Only one day prior, according to the California Department of Public Health, that figure had been 4.5%.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy