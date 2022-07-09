ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rockaway, NY

The Strongbox Theater kicks off new season

By MOHAMED FARGHALY
Herald Community Newspapers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEast Rockaway’s Strongbox Theater has a number of one-act plays planned for this summer, which will include live musical accompaniment. “Strongbox in the Park: A Festival of Stage and Song” will return after a successful debut last year. Its founder and owner, Tony Leone, bought the long-closed East Rockaway National Bank...

www.liherald.com

