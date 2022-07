COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — On Monday, the Cocke County Emergency Management Agency said the first test message of their new mass notification system was a success. The new system is called Hyper-Reach and sends messages across an area through text messages, voice calls and on their computers. The Cocke County EMA said more than 17,000 messages went out to residents. They said it should have gone out at around 11:11 a.m. on Monday.

