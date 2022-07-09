TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire on I-10 at I-110 S EX 46B

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Certain areas of Mississippi’s interstates will continue to be without street lights for the time being. The Mississippi Department of Transportation said it’s because of copper wire theft. It’s an issue the agency describes as a Catch-22. On one hand, continuously replacing...
DORSEY, Miss. (WTVA) - State troopers seized approximately 50 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop Sunday, July 10 in Itawamba County. Mississippi Highway Patrol Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee said the traffic stop happened along Interstate 22 near Dorsey. McGee said the MHP is not ready to release information about...
Two Lacombe residents died Sunday morning after a two-vehicle, head-on crash in St. Tammany Parish, state police said. The crash, which occurred just after 3 a.m. on U.S. 190 near Dresden Drive, killed 33-year-old Shaunna Bickham and 58-year-old Bernard Palmer. Investigators with Troop L of the Louisiana State Police determined...
Three Georgia teenagers were taken into custody after they led Mississippi law enforcement on a high-speed chase on the interstate. Laurel police officers attempted to stop a car after responding to a disturbance at a Laurel gas station. According to news reports, one of the teens got into an argument with a customer at the gas station, displayed a firearm and then got in the vehicle.
LACOMBE---On Sunday, July 10th, 2022 shortly after 3:00 am, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L responded to a fatal two-vehicle head-on crash on US 190 near Dresden Dr. in St. Tammany Parish. The crash has claimed the lives of Lacombe residents, 33-year-old Shaunna Bickham and 58-year-old Bernard Palmer. The...
The Jackson County coroner identified the victims as 54-year-old Elizabeth Kelley, and 52-year-old Mary Kelley, both residents of New Orleans, LA. According to bystanders, four vehicles were involved in the incident, two of which, a car and a pick-up truck, appeared to be totaled near the entrance to Walgreens. At...
Law enforcement officers are looking for a Mississippi woman missing since Wednesday. The Pike County Sheriff’s office posted a missing person’s alert on Facebook Friday night. Deputies are looking for Kalli Francis Monceret. Monceret is described as being five feet and eight inches tall with brown hair and...
The food establishments that received a “C” letter grade between July 3 and July 9 were:. New Grand China — 1060 East County Line Road Ste#16, Ridgeland – Did not have a certified manager. Walmart 4619 Deli — 316 S Gloster St., Tupelo – Did not...
Mississippi law enforcement agencies issued a silver alert Sunday morning for an 80-year-old Mississippi man who is missing. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation reported Austin Pascoe, 80, of Hollandale is believed to be driving a 2010 gray GMC Sierra with Mississippi license plate No. SH10422. Pascoe’s family said he is...
Officials say that an 82-year-old Mississippi man who was mowing the lawn at his church died from excessive heat conditions. Thomas Ellis, 82, of Sardis, was mowing the lawn at the Sardis, Mississippi church he attends when he got sick and died three weeks ago. WJTV in Jackson reports that...
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a silver alert for 78-year-old Mississippi man last seen Thursday night. Ronny Phil Warren, of Senatobia, is a white male, 5’9″ tall and 270 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen Thursday around 7:30 p.m. in...
A Mississippi man died Saturday after falling from a tree he was cutting. The accident took place before 1:40 p.m. on Steamplant Road in Adams County, Mississippi. Coroner James Lee said the victim was 61-year-old Clyde Bernard. He was wearing safety gear, he said. “My heart goes out to his...
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi has been increasing over the last few weeks. The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported there were 3,681 new cases on Monday, July 11. One additional death was reported. The new cases were reported to the department between July...
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Police are searching for two suspects wanted in connection to a Saturday armed robbery in D’Iberville. Police responded to Keith’s Superstore on Central Avenue and spoke with the clerk, who told officers he was robbed by two men at gunpoint. Surveillance video showed...
A Tennessee man was shot and killed early Saturday in Mississippi where he’d been visiting with a female friend. Exactly what led to the shooting death of Willie Dickerson, 20 of Jackson, Tennessee, was immediately unclear, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office investigators said. Deputies were called to an address...
A Mississippi toddler died last week after he drowned in his backyard family pool. The baby, a 19-month-old boy from the Ovett community in Jones County, was found unresponsive in the pool by his mother, who then called 911. Although first CPR was administered as soon as the child was...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mississippians are remembering an honorable soldier who finally returned home after 80+ years. According to Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, Seaman First Class John Melton lost his life during the attack on Pearl Harbor in December of 1941. In 2021, through the use of DNA Melton’s...
Officials say they have received new information in the case of a 77-year-old Mississippi man who has been missing since June 22. Biggersville Fire Chief Kerry Cummings told WCBI News in Columbus that officials have received “new leads” int the case of Wade Davis, 77, who was last seen walking with his dog Buddy on a county road in Alcorn County, Mississippi.
NEW ORLEANS — The U.S. Coast Guard and partner agencies have successfully contained and collected over one million gallons of oil discharged from subsurface oil wells connected to a toppled oil platform in Mississippi Canyon Block 20 (MC-20), located 11 miles south of the Louisiana shoreline. As of July...
