I’m a deals expert – you should never buy items on a specific part of grocery store shelves if you want to save money

By Caitlin Hornik
The US Sun
 4 days ago
SOCIAL media apps like TikTok are useful in discovering new tips and tools when it comes to saving money at the grocery store.

Now, a deals expert has shared a new secret to grocery shopping - including where on the shelf to shop if you want to save some cash.

Experts at NerdWallet explained what to look for on certain grocery store shelves.

It's best to look for yellow sticker items on the shelves, the experts said.

While every grocery store has a different day and time that the stickered items go out, it could be worth seeking this information out.

But the experts also gave a warning, saying, "it is important to not let yellow reduction stickers tempt you into buying items unnecessarily."

Sometimes when you spot items at reduced prices, you're tricked into thinking you're saving money by purchasing them.

However, that's not always the case and sometimes those items aren't worth it - and may not even be used.

"Shoppers should still only buy the item if they had planned on purchasing it as part of their shop - not just because it has money off it," experts said.

The experts also offered advice when it comes to choosing a shopping cart or basket.

They suggest avoiding both if your list is short, saying that it can help reduce the temptation to pick up extra items.

One final grocery store shopping tip for saving money has to do with where on the shelves you're looking.

Experts say to avoid shopping at eye level.

"Supermarkets reportedly place premium items at eye level to encourage shoppers to pick them over cheaper alternatives," experts said.

"That’s why many savvy TikTokers suggest scanning the shelves from top to bottom to find the cheaper priced items."

Scanning the shelves can help you find the best deals.

You can also look at the longer-lasting products instead of fresh to save money as well, according to the experts.

