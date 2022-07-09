ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Jessie Bates and Bengals unlikely to reach deal; expected to be absent from training camp, per report

By PatrickJudis
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cincinnati Bengals and safety Jessie Bates have been trying to come together on a long term deal since prior to the 2021 season. The now franchise tagged Bates is currently facing a deadline on the 15th to come to terms on a longer contract or sign the franchise tag guaranteeing...

