It's time to move on. Fourth Street Live! is all but dead in downtown Louisville. It was a great run while it lasted. The entertainment district lived up to its name, but like many other places in downtown, it has lost its mojo over the last few years. Many restaurants and businesses have closed up and moved out, so why are we pumping money into a place that's losing it faster than it's making it?

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 6 HOURS AGO