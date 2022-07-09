ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Assistant coach to leave Nebraska basketball team

By 10/11 NOW
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Assistant Coach Armon Gates...

Hoiberg Needs New Assistant After Gates Departs

Nebraska men’s basketball is again searching for a new assistant coach. Head coach Fred Hoiberg already shook up the staff after reworking his contract with Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts. Now, he has to replace another departure. Armon Gates, with Hoiberg in Lincoln for four years, has taken another...
Husker volleyball hosts Dream Team Camp

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska volleyball hosted their annual Dream Team Camp this Summer, day one kicked off on Saturday. The camp has been a monster success in the recent years to help the Big Red and head coach John Cook on the recruiting trail. In the past, the camp has hosted the likes of current Huskers such as Kennedi Orr and Ally Batenhorst.
Nebraska Football Hall of Fame announces 2022 class

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Six extraordinary Huskers and two state college players make up the 2022 Nebraska Football Hall of Fame, which was announced on Monday. The 2022 class will be officially inducted at a Sept. 9 banquet in Lincoln and recognized the following day at the Huskers’ home game against Georgia Southern.
Plattsmouth graduate Lindquist to join Nebraska Football Hall of Fame

(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska football program announced its 2022 Hall of Fame inductees on Monday. Former Huskers selected include Plattsmouth native Ric Lindquist. Lindquist played at Nebraska in the late 70s and early 80s. During his time, he recorded nine interceptions. Cornerback Bruce Pickens, defensive back Prince Amukamara, offensive linemen...
Former Eastern Nebraska Youth Soccer Coach Sentenced For Child Enticement

(Sarpy Co., NE) -- A former youth soccer coach from eastern Nebraska is headed to prison after being convicted of child sex crimes. Kyle Marek is accused of sending inappropriate messages to underage kids he was coaching for Gretna Elite Academy and Papillion La Vista Community Schools in 2021. He was sentenced this morning to five to eight years in prison for child enticement.
Lincoln-based boys club volleyball team wins national championship

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A national championship trophy was on display at Spikes Beach Bar & Grille in Lincoln on Monday. The trophy, along with a championship banner, was brought in by the 18U High Flyers, a boys club volleyball team which trains at the complex. “Its that one goal...
Omaha-area soccer coach sentenced to 5-8 years for attempted child enticement

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former soccer coach will serve time in prison after he allegedly sent inappropriate messages to children. Sentenced by District Court Judge Michael A. Smith, former soccer coach Kyle Marek will serve 5-8 years in prison after he pleaded no contest to attempted child enticement. He potentially faced up to 50 years.
Lincoln Saltdogs send Minier, Moore and Altmann to 2022 All-Star Game

ROSEMONT, Illinois (Press Release) – The Lincoln Saltdogs have sent LHP Greg Minier, LHP Steffon Moore and INF Josh Altmann to the 2022 All-Star Game, with Josh Altmann slated for Monday’s Home Run Derby, the league has announced. Minier and Moore were selected by West Division skipper Joe...
Lincoln casino celebrates groundbreaking ceremony

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska reached a major milestone on Tuesday in bringing gaming and sports betting to the Capital City. Warhorse Management and the Nebraska Horsemen broke ground at the Lincoln Racecourse, getting them one step closer to opening Warhorse Casino. With facilities set to open in Lincoln and Omaha,...
Wednesday Forecast: Extended warmup begins

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wednesday will be the first day of 90+ temperatures for at least the next week. Wednesday morning will begin mild with a temperature around 65 in Lincoln and low to mid 60s expected across the state. However, the day will quickly heat up with highs in the low to mid 90s in central and eastern areas and near triple digits appearing in the west. There is a chance of rain in central and western Nebraska with isolated showers and storms possible. While it wont be humid, it will be a little bit muggier than it was on Tuesday.
Nebraska family recounts loved one lost to 'brain-eating amoeba'

OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) — Iowa and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials are testing the water in a southwest Iowa lake for brain-eating amoeba after a Missouri resident was infected last week,according to the state's Department of Natural Resources. As the Iowa DNR closed the beach at Lake...
Nebraska Man Escapes Injuries Following Jet Ski Fire

An Omaha, Nebraska, man escapes with minor injuries after the jet skit he was working caught on fire. The water patrol division of the highway patrol says it happened Friday evening at the 3.7 mile mark of the Glaize Arm. 58-year-old Michael Rosenberger was on the dock working on the...
‘The Fund Just Keeps Getting Bigger’: Nebraskans Denied Help as State Stockpiles $108M in Federal Funds

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. This story closes out a series, published in The Reader and on omahajobs.com from September 2021 — June 2022 that spotlights the experiences of low-income, working families in Omaha. This is also part of a larger series about inequity in Omaha, titled “(Dis)Invested.”
Lincoln gas prices decrease slightly

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Average gas prices in Lincoln have decreased slightly since last month, but are still significantly higher than one year ago. According to AAA, the average price for a regular gallon of gas in Lincoln is $4.62, slightly higher than the state average of $4.58. Lincoln hit...
