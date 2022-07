For most of DJ Wagner’s high school career, the Kentucky Wildcats were viewed as the major — some said, can’t-miss — favorite to land his commitment. Wagner, long ranked as the No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class, is the son of Dajuan Wagner, who was John Calipari’s original one-and-done at Memphis, and that family connection — along with the Kentucky coach’s impressive track record of developing point guards — put the Cats at the top of everyone’s prediction list when it came to the teenager’s recruitment. It certainly didn’t hurt when Wagner’s stepbrother, Kareem Watkins, joined the UK program as a walk-on two years ago.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO