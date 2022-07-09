Flash Flood Warning issued for Mora, San Miguel by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 20:44:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-12 23:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Runoff from rainfall will cause elevated water levels within vulnerable drainages in and downstream of the Cerro Pelado burn area. Do not camp along streams and rivers. Remain alert when hiking in steep, narrow canyons. Know where you are relative to low spots and drainages. Target Area: Los Alamos; Sandoval; Santa Fe FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE CERRO PELADO BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHERN LOS ALAMOS, EAST CENTRAL SANDOVAL AND NORTHWESTERN SANTA FE COUNTIES At 844 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy rain over the Cerro Pelado Burn Scar and along the Rio Grande River from White Rock to Cochiti Lake. Between 0.75 and 1.75 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will impact Vallecitos Creek, West Fork Borrego Canyon, Paliza Canyon, Canada Camada, Bland Canyon and Rio Chiquito. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms in and around the Cerro Pelado Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of areas in and around the Cerro Pelado Burn Scar and along the Rio Grande River from White Rock to Cochiti Lake. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include White Rock, Cochiti Lake, Cochiti Pueblo, Frijoles, Bandelier National Monument, Jemez Pueblo, Pena Blanca and Ponderosa. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM ・ 2 HOURS AGO