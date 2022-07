Nick Wright respects Damian Lillard's commitment to stick with the Portland Trail Blazers for another 2-years. but thinks that commitment will ultimately cost him a NBA title. While Dame says a Championship wouldn't feel as fulfilling outside of Portland, Nick says it would feel more fulfilling than no Championship at all. Watch as he lays out why Dame's decision to stick with the Blazers may keep him from taking his legacy to the next level.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 15 HOURS AGO