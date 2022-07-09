ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muriel's Wedding star Rachel Griffiths is set to host a new ABC series exploring the stories behind some of Australia's most famous paintings

By A. James
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Much-loved Australian actress Rachel Griffiths will take viewers on a journey across the continent in the new ABC travel-art show, Great Southern Landscapes.

A spectacular new trailer teases that the six-part half hour series will tell the stories behind some of Australia's most famous paintings.

The Muriel's Wedding star turned host says in the preview that she has travelled, 'to the exact spot where our beloved artists captured their iconic images'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3joaAV_0gZf2Amo00
Much-loved Australian actress Rachel Griffiths (pictured) will take viewers on a journey across the continent in the new ABC travel-art show, Great Southern Landscapes and will host the show

'Along the way I'll discover the stories behind the epic vistas,' she added.

The preview features stunning images that fly over outback landscapes, rugged bushland rivers and glowing inland plains.

Rachel, 53, is seen examining the paintings close-up in galleries and discussing them with experts.

Fans can expect that the show to celebrate Australia's wilderness and culture as Rachel 'follows in the 'footsteps of a great artist'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31fjM2_0gZf2Amo00
The six-part half hour series will tell the stories behind some of Australia's most famous paintings Picture: A scene from Great Southern Landscapes

Amongst the works discussed in the series are paintings by Olsen to Von Guerard, Arthur Streeton, Albert Namatjira, Narelle Autio and Clarice Beckett.

The Six Feet Under star says in the trailer that Great Southern Landscapes is a chance to discover 'epic vistas and the artists who have inspired our national imagination'.

The show, Rachel says in the preview, will 'celebrate our cities, journey to out great lakes, head into the outback and hit the beach'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SAV6V_0gZf2Amo00
The Muriel's Wedding star says in the new trailer for the series that she has travelled, 'to the exact spot where our beloved artists captured their iconic images'

An art lover, this is Rachel's second dip into exploring Art on TV since 2021's popular three-part ABC series Finding the Archibald.

Married to painter Andy Taylor, the high-profile couple moved back to Australia from the United States in 2012.

Griffiths and Taylor are parents to son Banjo, 17, and daughters Adelaide, 16, and Clementine, 12.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xKVnb_0gZf2Amo00
Rachel Griffiths and her husband Andy Taylor (pictured in 2010) 

In a May column for Stellar Magazine last year, the star, who lived in the U.S. for a decade before returning to Australia, explained her reasons for coming home.

'I was hungry to come home and tell our own Australian stories with humanity and vigour,' she wrote.

'So I did, and the years since have been the most satisfying of my career.'

Great Southern Landscapes will debut on ABC TV and ABC iview on Tuesday August 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pNAyA_0gZf2Amo00
Rachel Griffiths, 52, (pictured) returned to Australia in 2012 after living in the US for a decade

