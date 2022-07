If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Family game nights never go out of style and with all the new releases we find on Amazon, it never stops being fun as well. Now, card games have been all the rage in recent years, with one text-style game being in nearly every other TikTok we see. This one card game has been all over Tiktok, with so many people creating hilarious variations of their own. One of the most viral videos came from a TikTok account with the tag name @thelilgoofball, which has garnered over two million likes. Now this game is a bit raunchy, so the makers made a family-friendly version that people can’t get enough of.

LIFESTYLE ・ 30 MINUTES AGO