The Carolina Panthers will be hoping they get a new version of Baker Mayfield in 2022, instead of the one reportedly seen as "childish" while with the Cleveland Browns. Mayfield was viewed by the Browns as "childish and immature," according to The Athletic's Jason Lloyd, who added that the 27-year-old was "often difficult to coach" and that his behavior "annoyed teammates and divided the locker room."

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO